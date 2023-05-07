Derby miss play-offs with last-day defeat at Sheffield Wednesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derby miss play-offs with last-day defeat at Sheffield Wednesday

By Press Association
Derby missed out on a play-off place (Richard Sellers/PA)
Derby missed out on a play-off place (Richard Sellers/PA)

Derby missed out on a League One play-off place following a crushing 1-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

Captain Curtis Davies’ 41st-minute red card that led to Michael Smith’s match-winning penalty meant the Rams were dislodged from sixth place by Peterborough, who beat Barnsley 2-0.

The Owls, who were already guaranteed to finish third in the table and will meet Posh in the play-offs, ended the regular season unbeaten in 23 home games – the club’s longest sequence since January 1981.

Following a cagey start to the contest David McGoldrick’s fierce 20-yard drive was turned behind by Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

The hosts did not threaten until midway through the first period and, even then, skipper Barry Bannan’s ambitious long-range effort sailed over former Hillsborough team-mate Joe Wildsmith’s crossbar.

But Derby went on to press the self-destruct button on the stroke of half-time. Davies under-hit a back pass to Wildsmith and the keeper could only clear as far as Johnson, who Davies fouled to give away a penalty and earn a red card.

Smith confidently went on to claim his 20th goal of the season by sending Wildsmith the wrong way from the spot.

A frantic end to the first half might have seen McGoldrick level when his deft chip was clawed over the crossbar by Dawson.

Will Vaulks went close to doubling the lead in the second half when he smashed an edge-of-the-box strike against the bar before his follow-up was blocked by Craig Forsyth.

Bannan also fired narrowly wide from distance but the 10 men went close to equalising just before the hour mark when Max Bird’s scuffed shot beat Dawson but was kicked off the line by Aden Flint.

McGoldrick warmed Dawson’s hands from long range late on, but Paul Warne’s men could not force the equaliser that would have secured a top-six spot.

