Matty Virtue earns Lincoln victory over Shrewsbury

By Press Association
Matty Virtue, right, scored the winner for Lincoln against Shrewsbury (Nick Potts/PA)
Matty Virtue, right, scored the winner for Lincoln against Shrewsbury (Nick Potts/PA)

Lincoln secured an 11th-placed finish in League One with Matty Virtue’s 73rd-minute strike giving them a hard-fought 1-0 win over Shrewsbury.

The visitors started the better and Luke Leahy’s 15-yard effort after seven minutes deflected against the angle of crossbar and post.

From the resulting corner, Imps goalkeeper Carl Rushworth saved well from Chey Dunkley’s downward header.

Ryan Bowman shinned one wide before City finally had an effort at goal, Paudie O’Connor heading well off target.

The second half was just over a minute old when Rob Street powerfully headed Taylor Moore’s cross against the City bar before Rushworth stood strong to chest away Jordan Shipley’s strike.

Lincoln finally called Shrewsbury’s keeper into action after 70 minutes when Virtue’s stinging effort from the edge of the box was pushed out by the diving Marko Marosi.

Virtue wasn’t to be denied three minutes later, though, when Sean Roughan’s long throw into the box fell to the midfielder who buried a shot into the bottom corner.

The same player had a taste for goal and curled another effort just over as City finally found their rhythm.

Imps striker Ben House then had a shot cleared off the line after great work from sub Jovon Makama and then Max Sanders fired straight at Marosi.

City should have doubled their lead at the death after House was dragged down by Dunkley just inside the area, with the defender shown a straight red card, but Sanders’ penalty was superbly saved by Marosi.

