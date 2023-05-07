Kieran McKenna proud of Ipswich season despite missing out on title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Kieran McKenna proud of Ipswich season despite missing out on title

By Press Association
Manager Kieran McKenna says promoted Ipswich have had an incredible season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manager Kieran McKenna says promoted Ipswich have had an incredible season (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ipswich missed out on the League One title but manager Kieran McKenna hailed his team’s “incredible” season after a final-game 2-2 draw at Fleetwood.

Substitutes Freddie Ladapo and Marcus Harness took runners-up Town’s final league goal tally to 101 and a 19th game unbeaten.

But a second-half double from one-time Ipswich academy product Jack Marriott denied the visitors a chance to rack up a century of points.

Ladapo and Harness scored either side of Marriott’s brace while Town finished with 10 men after Harry Clarke’s stoppage-time dismissal for his second booking.

“It wasn’t our best performance and we didn’t hit the levels we did across the large majority of the season,” said McKenna.

“We finished at home with a 6-0 (win over Exeter) which was such a wonderful day, probably the best day in a lot of the players’ lives.

“We wanted to hit those levels again but the players are only human.

“They and the staff work so hard and train to levels of intensity and professionalism that are really high.

“That is why performances have been at the consistent levels they have been.

“We didn’t have that same edge and intensity this week for obvious reasons.

“When we don’t we aren’t such a good team. It was a little reminder for everyone going into next season that what separates us is the intensity and focus that we work with day to day.

“That’s what we need to do many times over next year. But I have great pride in the season.

“We wanted to finish it off with a win but there is still an awful lot to be pleased about.

“It has been an incredible season in so many ways on and off the pitch. Everyone can take the next week to enjoy that.

“But after that we will be already starting to refocus for next season to be as ready as we can be.”

Fleetwood’s point saw them finish 13th, drawing both games with promoted Town.

“We need to make sure we push towards the play-offs (next season),” said manager Scott Brown. “Or as far up the league as we possibly can.

“Our budget won’t be anywhere near some of the teams in this league. But the chairman has ambition so I think we all must dream high.

“Over the two games against Ipswich we competed really well against a team who has been promoted.

“We knew they would come here expecting to win. But we didn’t worry about them and our performance typified our season.

“There was no pressure on us so we could go and show our talent and compete.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Young fans Abe Egen and Kayla Disbury-Low with a Dundee flag
Dundee fans salute title heroes as thousands turn out for trophy celebration
3
Dundee captain Ryan Sweeney shows the trophy to the fans. Image: Alan Richardson
40 best pictures as Dundee fans and players celebrate Championship title win
4
Pat and Stuart Brown, residents of Naughton Place, with their energy bills.
Apology issued to Dundee elderly housing complex residents over ‘unacceptable’ service charge hike
5
Partick Thistle fan Marc Becci died on his way home from Stark's Park. Image: Partick Thistle/Craig Foy/SNS Group
Tributes as Partick Thistle fan dies travelling back from Raith Rovers game in Kirkcaldy
6
Heartbreak has turned to joy for Kimberly and Iain. Image: Supplied by Kimberly Adams.
Joy as another hotel saves the day for Fife bride and groom hit by…
2
7
The flat is at Speckled Wood Court in Whitfield. Image: Auction House Scotland
‘Cheapest 3-bedroom house in Dundee’ could sell for just £38k
8
Martin Parish, the Fife butcher who sexually assaulted young women at his place of work.
Prison for Fife butcher after latest sexual assault convictions
9
Blair Carswell saved two Brechin City penalties in the shoot-out. Image: JasperImage
Brechin City v Spartans: Why didn’t pyramid play-off clash go to extra-time before penalty…
10
Questions raised over Dundee fight night staged by firm linked to Irish crime lord. Image: Supplied
Perth boxing boss linked to Irish crimelord Daniel Kinahan is behind event at Dundee’s…