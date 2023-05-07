Ashes hopeful Olly Stone set for scan on hamstring injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ashes hopeful Olly Stone set for scan on hamstring injury

By Press Association
Olly Stone has had a luckless run with injuries (Mike Egerton/PA)
Olly Stone has had a luckless run with injuries (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ashes hopeful Olly Stone is set to undergo a scan to determine the severity of a hamstring problem.

Stone, who has had a luckless run with injuries, pulled up late on Saturday during an over and shuffled off the field in Nottinghamshire’s LV= Insurance County Championship clash against Lancashire.

Despite being in obvious discomfort, Stone hobbled to the crease at Trent Bridge on Sunday as last man and kept out the last four legal deliveries of the Division One match to help his side salvage a draw.

Attention will now turn to his aggravation and it is understood he will be examined more thoroughly once any inflammation in the area has subsided, most likely within the next couple of days.

Stone’s ability to generate speeds upwards of 90mph make him an attractive option for England’s six Tests between the start of June and mid-July – one against Ireland and five versus Australia.

England captain Ben Stokes has indicated he wants eight fit seamers to call upon, all of whom can be rotated to share the burden, with Stone, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood providing the express pace options.

Stone made his England comeback last winter after recovering from a fourth stress fracture in his back – he had an operation to reinforce his lower spine with two metal screws – and a broken finger.

Olly Stone's ability to hit 90mph makes him an attractive option for the Ashes (John Walton/PA)
Olly Stone's ability to hit 90mph makes him an attractive option for the Ashes (John Walton/PA)

He played in four ODIs and a T20, was an unused squad member during England’s Test tour of New Zealand in February and, on the eve of the county season, spoke of his determination to put his injury woes behind him.

“It’s been encouraging with how much cricket I’ve had under my belt this winter and come through it,” said Stone, who played the last of his three Tests in June 2021.

“I’m feeling fit and strong and just raring to get stuck in now. I’ve looked at things in the past, injuries got in the way and I’ve been quite disappointed so I try not to look too far ahead.

“But everyone knows how big a summer it is and I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t on the radar.”

