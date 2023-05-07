Dean Smith struck by Leicester players’ ‘care for the club’ in survival battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Dean Smith struck by Leicester players’ ‘care for the club’ in survival battle

By Press Association
Dean Smith wants his Leicester side to protect their legacy by avoiding Premier League relegation (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dean Smith wants his Leicester side to protect their legacy by avoiding Premier League relegation (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leicester boss Dean Smith says his players know it is important to avoid relegation in order to protect their legacy at the club.

The majority of the Foxes squad have been involved in one of the club’s most successful periods over the last few years, with an FA Cup success and back-to-back fifth-placed finishes under Brendan Rodgers.

Things have been different this season, with the club firmly embroiled in a relegation fight where they are currently out of the bottom three on goal difference alone ahead of Monday’s visit to Fulham.

Smith, who was parachuted in last month on an SOS mission to keep the Foxes up after Rodgers was sacked, has seen that his players care.

“It is, that’s the important thing I’ve felt from the players,” he said when asked how crucial it was to protect the players’ recent achievements by staying up.

“The care for the club and the need to ensure it remains a Premier League team, not just from us as coaching staff but also from the players, has been really noticeable.

“You can see that in the performances as well.”

Leicester have been hamstrung by poor defensive displays, having not kept a clean sheet in 19 games, going back to the 2-0 win at West Ham in the final game before the World Cup break.

Smith reckons if they can get that right between now and the end of the season, they will stay up.

“If we keep four clean sheets until the end of the season, we’re safe. I fully believe we’ve got players that can score goals, so we would win some of those games,” he said.

Smith brought John Terry with him to the King Power Stadium and says the former England and Chelsea centre-back can play a part in shoring up the defence.

He added: “He is someone they listen to because he based his game on being a good defender first and a good footballer second.

“He gives little tips he had and talks about the ‘what if’ quite a lot.

“As a defender you have to think, ‘What if he does make a mistake’ so you are there to cover him.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
2
Young fans Abe Egen and Kayla Disbury-Low with a Dundee flag
Dundee fans salute title heroes as thousands turn out for trophy celebration
3
Dundee captain Ryan Sweeney shows the trophy to the fans. Image: Alan Richardson
40 best pictures as Dundee fans and players celebrate Championship title win
4
Pat and Stuart Brown, residents of Naughton Place, with their energy bills.
Apology issued to Dundee elderly housing complex residents over ‘unacceptable’ service charge hike
5
Partick Thistle fan Marc Becci died on his way home from Stark's Park. Image: Partick Thistle/Craig Foy/SNS Group
Tributes as Partick Thistle fan dies travelling back from Raith Rovers game in Kirkcaldy
6
Heartbreak has turned to joy for Kimberly and Iain. Image: Supplied by Kimberly Adams.
Joy as another hotel saves the day for Fife bride and groom hit by…
2
7
The flat is at Speckled Wood Court in Whitfield. Image: Auction House Scotland
‘Cheapest 3-bedroom house in Dundee’ could sell for just £38k
8
Martin Parish, the Fife butcher who sexually assaulted young women at his place of work.
Prison for Fife butcher after latest sexual assault convictions
9
Blair Carswell saved two Brechin City penalties in the shoot-out. Image: JasperImage
Brechin City v Spartans: Why didn’t pyramid play-off clash go to extra-time before penalty…
10
Questions raised over Dundee fight night staged by firm linked to Irish crime lord. Image: Supplied
Perth boxing boss linked to Irish crimelord Daniel Kinahan is behind event at Dundee’s…