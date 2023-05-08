The sporting weekend in pictures

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arsenal kept up their Premier League title bid with a hard-fought 2-0 win at Newcastle, a day after leaders Manchester City defeated struggling Leeds 2-1.

Celtic clinched their second successive Scottish Premiership title under Ange Postecoglou with a 2-0 win over 10-man Hearts.

Away from football, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the Miami Grand Prix from ninth on the grid, Wyndham Clark won his maiden PGA Tour event and Andy Murray claimed his first title since October 2019 at the ATP Challenger event in Aix-en-Provence.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the weekend’s best images.

Newcastle United’s Fabian Schar (right) and Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah have an altercation during the Premier League match at St. James’ Park, Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola reacts angrily after Ilkay Gundogan took, and missed, a penalty instead of Erling Haaland during the 2-1 win over Leeds (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United lost for the second game in a row as their top-four bid suffered another blow at West Ham (Adam Davy/PA)

Celtic celebrate after securing the cinch Premiership title with a 2-0 win over Hearts at Tynecastle (Steve Welsh/PA)

Liverpool’s Missy Bo Kearns (centre) celebrates scoring her side’s second goal in their 2-1 WSL win over Manchester City (Tim Markland/PA)

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez of Mexico (left) fights Britain’s John Ryder in their super middleweight championship fight at the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara (Moises Castillo/AP)

Javier Castellano celebrates after riding Mage to win the 149th Kentucky Derby (Charlie Riedel/AP)

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher kisses the trophy after his side were crowned Sky Bet League One champions (Nick Potts/PA)

Jonathan Milan celebrates as he croses the finish line to win the second stage of the Giro d’Italia from Teramo to San Salvo (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, right, celebrates with Fernando Alonso after winning the Miami Grand Prix (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Wyndham Clark celebrates his maiden PGA Tour victory in the Wells Fargo Championship (Chris Carlson/AP)