Early own goal gives Grimsby winning finish

Grimsby rounded off their first season back in League Two with a 1-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon at Blundell Park.

An own goal from Isaac Ogundere settled the scores as Grimsby finished 11th in the table, with their opponents 21st after going seven matches without a win.

The goal came after seven minutes when Danilo Orsi saw his low cross deflected past Nathan Broome by Ogundere and into the net.

Chances were generally few and far between in the opening 45 minutes, though Orsi and Shaun Pearson both took aim for Grimsby before half-time.

Josh Davison forced Max Crocombe into a decent save with his half-volley shortly after the restart and the Wimbledon frontman also set his sights on the hour mark, with a powerful drive which flew past the post from 25 yards.

Grimsby went close to grabbing a second when Gavan Holohan and George Lloyd had quickfire attempts blocked in a penalty-area scramble, while Orsi glanced wide after combining with substitute Otis Khan in the closing stages.