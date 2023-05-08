Salford cling on to play-off place despite losing to Gillingham

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Salford secured a Sky Bet League Two play-off place despite losing 1-0 to Gillingham.

The Kent side were indebted to goalkeeper Jake Turner, who made a string of fine saves to preserve his clean sheet.

The visitors made a positive start and created the first clear opening, with Tom Nichols’ close-range effort gathered by goalkeeper Alex Cairns.

Stevie Mallan tried his luck from distance after 21 minutes, but Turner made the first of several key saves by getting down quickly to push his effort wide.

The Gills stopper was on hand again shortly after the half hour to push over a deflected effort from Louie Barry, and then just before the break to palm wide Mallan’s 30-yard free-kick.

Ollie Hawkins’ early second-half header cleared the frame of the goal before Turner was at it again, this time to deny Matt Smith.

With the game heading for a stalemate, substitute Lewis Page was fouled inside the box by Liam Shephard and Cheye Alexander kept his calm to find the top corner from the penalty spot as Gillingham recorded a third away league win of the campaign.

Salford entertain Stockport in the first leg of their play-off this weekend.