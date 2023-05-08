Swindon finish with win over Crawley in front of new boss Mike Flynn

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

New manager Mike Flynn watched from the stands as Swindon got one over old boss Scott Lindsey by beating Crawley 2-1.

Swindon announced before kick-off that Flynn had signed a two-year contract to replace the sacked Jody Morris and he was paraded on the pitch at half time.

With the first half drawing to a close, Jacob Wakeling flicked a header beyond the Crawley backline and Charlie Austin charged clear to drill the ball into the bottom corner and put the hosts ahead.

Two minutes later Jake Cain lined up a free-kick from 30 yards and it flew into the top corner, with goalkeeper Corey Addai unable to get close to it.

The Red Devils pulled one back after Saidou Khan’s late challenge on Nick Tsaroulla in the area gave Crawley a penalty, which Dom Telford stroked coolly home.

Minutes later Swindon had a penalty of their own when Rushian Hepburn-Murphy was brought down. He took it himself but Addai guessed right and made a fine stop.