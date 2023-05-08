Carlisle clinch play-off place after draw at Sutton

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carlisle secured the point needed to guarantee a League Two play-off place with a 1-1 draw at Sutton.

Joe Kizzi’s late own goal ensured the entertaining encounter finished level while Sutton, who led through Kylian Kouassi, ended their run of six straight defeats.

Sutton’s Lee Angol headed just over the bar following a free-kick early on.

But the hosts went in front when Kouassi won possession in midfield and continued his run before firing low into the net in the 17th minute.

Carlisle came close to an equaliser when top scorer Kristian Dennis smashed a free-kick against the bar.

Down the other end, Ali Smith shot wide and David Ajiboye lifted the ball over the vacant net after Angol had beaten Tomas Holy to a through ball.

Owen Moxon’s long-range volley which was easily saved by Sutton keeper Jack Rose was the only real shot of note after the break.

The equaliser came five minutes from time when a long throw bounced in off the head of Kizzi as the Cumbrians secured a play-off berth against Bradford.