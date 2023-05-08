Carlisle boss Paul Simpson looking forward to play-off date with Bradford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson looking forward to play-off date with Bradford

By Press Association
Carlisle boss Paul Simpson is relishing a play-off showdown with Bradford (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Carlisle boss Paul Simpson is relishing a play-off showdown with Bradford (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson is relishing a play-off showdown with Bradford after his side’s 1-1 draw at Sutton secured them fifth place in League Two.

The Cumbrians have limped into the top seven with just two wins from their final 11 games.

Kylian Kouassi’s first-half effort was cancelled out by Joe Kizzi’s late own goal at Gander Green Lane.

But Simpson’s side are now fully focused on playing Mark Hughes’ Bantams on Sunday before hosting them the following weekend.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted to get into the play-offs. Thankfully we got the point that sealed it and confirmed the play-offs.

“It kept us in fifth position and, wow, what two incredible games to look forward to.

“We’ve got Bradford City at their place and I’ve heard they’ve sold out 22,500 home tickets and I expect them to do that next week and I expect us to sell out for our support for that game.

“And then what a game to look forward to at Brunton Park the following weekend.

“We know we need to be better but it’s an incredible achievement from this group to be in the play-offs from where we started last season.

“It’s a brilliant achievement and we have to go and make sure we finish it properly.

“I’m not sure if playing the second leg at home makes a massive difference if I’m perfectly honest.

“I’m delighted we’re at home for the second leg, that’s a big thing for us. We’ve just got to make sure we make it count.

“We have to make sure we’re still in the tie after the first leg at Valley Parade. Second game you’ve got to go and finish it off.

“I expect Mark Hughes and Bradford City to be saying the same thing.”

Matt Gray’s U’s stopped the rot after six straight defeats with a final-day point.

He said: “It’s so disappointing to concede at the end with a ball that’s taken a deflection off our defender and gone into the bottom corner.

“It’s hard to take but overall it was a good performance and a decent result to send us off after another fantastic season.

“We’ve been superb this season, to get through as many injuries as we did with the small squad we have here is probably the best spell I’ve had as a manager.

“We knew we needed to take advantage of the breeze and the slope here in the first half and we did.

“It was a typical Sutton performance, winning the ball high up, turning the ball over and getting on the counter attack.

“I knew second half would be different and we’d need to be disciplined and resolute. Our goalkeeper only had one real save to make.

“It’s a tight division. I don’t think there’s a big gap between the top and the bottom teams, it’s just the consistency of putting results together.

“They’re a good side and I wish them well in the play-offs.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Katie Cronin. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman wrecks motoring career after drink-drive in Perth
2
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
3
The flat is at Speckled Wood Court in Whitfield. Image: Auction House Scotland
‘Cheapest 3-bedroom house in Dundee’ could sell for just £38k
4
Dundee captain Ryan Sweeney shows the trophy to the fans. Image: Alan Richardson
40 best pictures as Dundee fans and players celebrate Championship title win
2
5
Dundee owner Tim Keyes (centre) and managing director John Nelms (left) watch on as Dundee beat Queen's Park on Friday. Image: SNS.
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms on promotion, player contracts, stadium and Gary…
6
Teenager Adam Shaw hit a boy on the head with a Smirnoff bottle. DCT Media
Drunk Kirrie teen smashed Smirnoff bottle over boy’s head in unprovoked park assault
7
Martin Parish, the Fife butcher who sexually assaulted young women at his place of work.
Prison for Fife butcher after latest sexual assault convictions
8
Staff getting ready to welcome customers on the opening night in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Revisit iconic Dundee building where A side was Rick’s Disco and B side was…
9
Locals - including in St Andrews - will enjoy warmer conditions. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Temperatures to hit 17°C for bank holiday Monday as Tayside and Fife set for…
10
Dr Joe Morrow, Lord Lyon, attended the King's Coronation. Image: Gary Calton/The Observer/PA Wire/Loyd Lyon
‘I used to be a Dundee councillor – now I’ve played key roles in…