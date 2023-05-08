Jon Brady hails ‘unbelievable achievement’ as Northampton seal promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Jon Brady hails ‘unbelievable achievement’ as Northampton seal promotion

By Press Association
Jon Brady celebrates promotion (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jon Brady celebrates promotion (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Northampton manager Jon Brady dedicated his side’s League Two promotion to the supporters following a battling 1-0 win at Tranmere.

A fantastic strike from Sam Hoskins was the difference between the two sides as the Cobblers avoided another final-day heartbreak having missed out on goals scored 12 months ago following Bristol Rovers’ 7-0 victory.

Hoskins blasted home his 22nd goal of the season from 18 yards in the fifth minute after Tranmere failed to clear the danger from a corner, sending the 2,000 travelling fans wild with delight.

Rovers had chances of their own and were keen to prove they weren’t going to roll over for the side who had League One football next season in their sights, with Jay Turner-Cooke and Sam Taylor coming close to levelling after the break.

Town went in search of a second goal which would have made the closing stages slightly less agonising, though Shaun McWilliams and Louis Appere were unable to convert as the tension mounted.

But Hoskins’ early strike ultimately proved to be enough for Brady’s side, who would have been promoted anyway due to Stockport’s draw with Hartlepool, as Northampton return to the third tier of English football for the first time since being relegated in 2021.

Brady said: “It’s just incredible. It’s been very, very hard to get to this position but it’s an incredible story really.

“Considering what’s happened in the time I’ve been here, especially what happened last year when Scunthorpe fielded a youth team (against Bristol Rovers) and it wasn’t right, we had to grit our teeth and go again.

“This kind of thing doesn’t usually happen to us and we were pushed right to the very end, it would certainly be a good book to write.

“I’m pleased for everyone in the town, I’m pleased for our chairman, all the staff, the players and the fans ultimately.

“They’ve been through a bit of torture at times and against all odds with only really half a team out we’ve done it and it is an unbelievable achievement.

“The fans at our end took the roof off, they roared the boys home until the end. I’m just glad we could get over the line for them.”

Tranmere manager Ian Dawes said: “I can’t fault the players’ efforts and how they approached the game.

“The preparation was right, we looked okay tactically but in the first half there wasn’t quite enough of a spark or tempo which we addressed at half time.

“The second half we were much better and played forward more and created some good opportunities.

“I hate getting beaten as Tranmere manager and for me now I’ve got to look at the bigger picture.

“I look at Northampton today and they’ve been promoted and I’m thinking we’re not too far away from them.

“I’m looking at it and thinking ‘if we’re going to get to where they are then we know what’s needed in the summer, it’s just up to us to address it’.

“I can’t fault the lads’ effort and endeavour and it certainly wasn’t for the lack of effort today, but our management team and everyone around us is focused on getting the right players in.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Katie Cronin. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman wrecks motoring career after drink-drive in Perth
2
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
3
The flat is at Speckled Wood Court in Whitfield. Image: Auction House Scotland
‘Cheapest 3-bedroom house in Dundee’ could sell for just £38k
4
Dundee captain Ryan Sweeney shows the trophy to the fans. Image: Alan Richardson
40 best pictures as Dundee fans and players celebrate Championship title win
2
5
Dundee owner Tim Keyes (centre) and managing director John Nelms (left) watch on as Dundee beat Queen's Park on Friday. Image: SNS.
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms on promotion, player contracts, stadium and Gary…
6
Teenager Adam Shaw hit a boy on the head with a Smirnoff bottle. DCT Media
Drunk Kirrie teen smashed Smirnoff bottle over boy’s head in unprovoked park assault
7
Martin Parish, the Fife butcher who sexually assaulted young women at his place of work.
Prison for Fife butcher after latest sexual assault convictions
8
Staff getting ready to welcome customers on the opening night in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Revisit iconic Dundee building where A side was Rick’s Disco and B side was…
9
Locals - including in St Andrews - will enjoy warmer conditions. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Temperatures to hit 17°C for bank holiday Monday as Tayside and Fife set for…
10
Dr Joe Morrow, Lord Lyon, attended the King's Coronation. Image: Gary Calton/The Observer/PA Wire/Loyd Lyon
‘I used to be a Dundee councillor – now I’ve played key roles in…