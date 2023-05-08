Crazy finish summed up Newport’s season – Graham Coughlan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Crazy finish summed up Newport’s season – Graham Coughlan

By Press Association
Graham Coughlan and Newport’s season ended in familiar frustration (Simon Galloway/PA)
Graham Coughlan and Newport’s season ended in familiar frustration (Simon Galloway/PA)

Newport manager Graham Coughlan admitted the frantic finale at Rodney Parade summed up his side’s season as they threw away two points to draw 2-2 with Crewe.

Striker Omar Bogle thought he had bundled in the winner in the first minute of time added on after cancelling out Rio Adebisi’s stunning opener with a penalty 13 minutes from time.

But County were caught napping at the other end in the 93rd minute and allowed Lachlan Brook to earn Crewe a deserved share of the spoils.

“Omar has been very good for us. He should have been on a winning team today,” said Coughlan, who replaced James Rowberry in October with the Exiles only two points above the relegation zone.

“Defensively, we conceded two sloppy goals. It was a real disappointment, the manner in which we conceded the goals. But that’s been there all season.

“We weren’t great, we looked a little bit flat, and it was a typical end-of-season performance.

“The same mistakes are happening too often, so that needs sorting out. Today summed up our season – moments of madness, moments of brilliance, sloppiness.

“Since we’ve come in, we’ve done brilliant to climb the table and put that amount of points on the board. I think we’ve done exceptionally well to dig ourselves out of a bit of a mess that we found ourselves in.”

Coughlan’s men end the season in 15th place on 57 points – 14 clear of the bottom two and with plenty to build on for next season.

“I know what needs fixing and it’s my job to get that done over the summer,” he said.

“I’m hopeful of getting one or two (players) in, and one or two will leave, but I don’t expect wholesale changes.”

Crewe finish one point and two places better off than their final-day hosts and boss Lee Bell is also encouraged as he looks ahead to August.

“It was a good end-of-season game. I thought we were unlucky – we could have scored another couple,” said Bell, who took over from Alex Morris in November.

“But it was a good response from a good bunch of players with good character.

“That’s what they’ve done a lot since I’ve been in charge, and were unlucky not to get three points to take us up another couple of places.

“We were able to get some younger players onto the pitch, which we’ve done a lot in the past few weeks, and that will give them more experience for next season.

“There’s plenty to build on, particularly in the last six weeks. We’re optimistic for next year, but we know we’ve got to work hard to get the right players in.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Katie Cronin. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman wrecks motoring career after drink-drive in Perth
2
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
3
The flat is at Speckled Wood Court in Whitfield. Image: Auction House Scotland
‘Cheapest 3-bedroom house in Dundee’ could sell for just £38k
4
Dundee captain Ryan Sweeney shows the trophy to the fans. Image: Alan Richardson
40 best pictures as Dundee fans and players celebrate Championship title win
2
5
Dundee owner Tim Keyes (centre) and managing director John Nelms (left) watch on as Dundee beat Queen's Park on Friday. Image: SNS.
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms on promotion, player contracts, stadium and Gary…
6
Teenager Adam Shaw hit a boy on the head with a Smirnoff bottle. DCT Media
Drunk Kirrie teen smashed Smirnoff bottle over boy’s head in unprovoked park assault
7
Martin Parish, the Fife butcher who sexually assaulted young women at his place of work.
Prison for Fife butcher after latest sexual assault convictions
8
Staff getting ready to welcome customers on the opening night in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Revisit iconic Dundee building where A side was Rick’s Disco and B side was…
9
Locals - including in St Andrews - will enjoy warmer conditions. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Temperatures to hit 17°C for bank holiday Monday as Tayside and Fife set for…
10
Dr Joe Morrow, Lord Lyon, attended the King's Coronation. Image: Gary Calton/The Observer/PA Wire/Loyd Lyon
‘I used to be a Dundee councillor – now I’ve played key roles in…