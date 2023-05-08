For certain, I want the job – Rochdale interim boss Jimmy McNulty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
For certain, I want the job – Rochdale interim boss Jimmy McNulty

By Press Association
Rochdale’s Jimmy McNulty during the Emirates FA Cup, second round match at the Spotland Stadium, Rochdale.
Rochdale’s Jimmy McNulty during the Emirates FA Cup, second round match at the Spotland Stadium, Rochdale.

Interim manager Jimmy McNulty is hoping to take charge of relegated Rochdale on a permanent basis next season.

Dale ended 102 years as an EFL club with a 1-1 draw at Harrogate, with Jimmy Keohane’s first-half goal cancelled out by a Toby Sims effort after the break.

But the Lancashire outfit have at least been relegated with a semblance of pride under McNulty, who oversaw three wins and three draws during the final eight fixtures of the campaign.

On his hopes of staying at the Spotland helm in the National League next term, McNulty said: “The club want to go through a thorough recruitment process and I think that’s good. It’s what should be done.

“It’s partly my doing too because, every time the club have wanted to speak to me about the situation, I’ve just wanted to concentrate on the players and the next game. But I know the club want a head coach and, for certain, I want the job.

“We’ve got six results from the last eight games, which no-one would have said we could have done, so I’m happy with how it’s gone and when it’s my turn, I’ll be speaking to the club in the next few days about how we move forward.”

Delivering his verdict on the game, McNulty added: “It was a good away point and I’d like to know how many passes led to our goal, because I really enjoyed watching it.

“We just looked a bit tired in the second half and it showed how short we are as a squad because we had no real options to help out.”

Harrogate finished nine points clear of the bottom two, having lost just one of their final 10 fixtures after flirting with relegation for long periods of the campaign.

Boss Simon Weaver said: “I’m hoping the form we’ve been on can launch us into next season because we had gone through some hardship and the eye of a storm.

“Lessons will need to be learned but this group of players have shown now that they can hold their nerve under pressure. Our supporters have also stayed loyal and they realise the journey that we’ve been on.

“It’s been difficult at times because we’ve had a series of bad runs but that’s when you find out the most about your friends and fans and they have stood by us.”

He also praised right-back Sims, who scored his first goal in the English pro game having made the unlikely switch from US second-tier outfit Pittsburgh Riverhounds in January.

“It’s easy to think that a move won’t work because he’s 25 and hasn’t played at this level before,” Weaver acknowledged.

“But I think we’ve got a gem in Toby and there’s no player I would have wanted more to score our final goal of the season.”

