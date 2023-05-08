West Brom beaten at Swansea as slim play-off hopes end on final day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
West Brom beaten at Swansea as slim play-off hopes end on final day

By Press Association
Joel Piroe netted the winner for Swansea (Nick Potts/PA)
Joel Piroe netted the winner for Swansea (Nick Potts/PA)

West Brom missed out on the Sky Bet Championship play-offs after losing 3-2 at Swansea.

Albion started the final day in eighth, needing to win to keep their promotion bid alive, and hopes of extending their season were raised after Okay Yokuslu and Semi Ajayi twice gave them the lead in South Wales.

But Luke Cundle and Olivier Ntcham equalised and, with results elsewhere going against them, Joel Piroe sealed their misery in stoppage time with a brilliant free-kick.

In the event, West Brom spent just four minutes of the final day in the play-off places – the time between a Blackburn equaliser at Millwall and Cundle’s leveller – and Coventry and Sunderland joined Luton and Middlesbrough in the play-off positions.

Albion – second bottom of the Championship when Carlos Corberan succeeded Steve Bruce in October – finished the season ninth, with Swansea just below them on goal difference after taking 21 points from their final nine games.

There is plenty for Russell Martin to build on and the Swansea boss will hope fresh investment at the club will allow him to strengthen this summer.

West Brom were almost ahead inside four minutes when Ryan Manning, possibly fouled, lost possession on the edge of the Swansea box.

Jed Wallace sent an inviting cross to the far post where Brandon Thomas-Asante skewed wide.

Jamie Paterson was off-target at the other end before Albion took a 13th-minute lead after Ajayi put Ntcham under pressure.

Swansea calls for a free-kick again went unheeded and John Swift intelligently picked out the unmarked Yokuslu to drive home his fourth goal of the season.

Albion fans were celebrating once more when a Blackburn equaliser at Millwall put them into the top six.

But delight was cut short as the advancing Piroe played the ball into Paterson and his cute lay-off allowed Cundle to finish in style.

The fact that midfielder Cundle, on loan from their local rivals Wolves, was the player to equalise simply added to their misery.

West Brom replied immediately with Karlan Grant testing Andy Fisher low down and the Swansea goalkeeper was also equal to Thomas-Asante’s angled attempt.

Swansea started the second half on the front foot and Paterson curled wide before Piroe fired wide with the goal at his mercy.

Albion had renewed hope after 54 minutes when Conor Townsend caused confusion from a Swift corner and Ajayi ended some ping-pong in the Swansea penalty area with a superbly controlled half-volley.

But Swansea came roaring back and were level again after 66 minutes.

Ntcham found a yard by letting the ball run across his path and smashed an unerring low shot past the helpless Alex Palmer.

Swift wasted a clear opening to restore Albion’s lead and, with their task increasingly beyond them, Piroe curled home his 20th goal of the season with virtually the last kick.

