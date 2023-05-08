I love the play-offs – Owen Coyle bids to lead Queen’s Park to promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

I love the play-offs – Owen Coyle bids to lead Queen’s Park to promotion

By Press Association
Queen’s Park manager Owen Coyle looking for more play-off joy (Steve Welsh/PA)
Queen’s Park manager Owen Coyle looking for more play-off joy (Steve Welsh/PA)

Owen Coyle has enough good memories of play-offs to keep him positive as Queen’s Park this week try another route to the cinch Premiership.

The Spiders lost 5-3 to Dundee in the Championship title decider on Friday night to leave them facing a play-off quarter-final tie against Partick Thistle, with the first game at Firhill on Tuesday and the return match at Ochilview on Friday.

As a striker, Coyle scored in the 1995 play-off final at Wembley to help Bolton beat Reading 4-3 after extra-time to reach the top flight before he returned to Scotland the following season, netting the winner for Dundee United in extra-time in the second leg of the play-off against Partick to take the Tannadice side to the Premiership.

As Burnley manager, Coyle won promotion to the Premier League in 2009 by beating Sheffield United 1–0 in the Championship play-off final at Wembley and last season, he helped bring Queen’s Park through play-off ties against Dunfermline and Airdrieonians to reach the second tier.

Coyle told the PA news agency: “I love the play-offs. I have been very lucky both as a player and a manager to have won the play-offs both north and south of the border.

“As a player, I got promoted to the Premier League at the old Wembley. As a manager, I won it at the new Wembley to go to the Premier League.

“And in Scotland I came back to score the winning goal to take Dundee United back to the Premiership, ironically, against Partick Thistle.

“And, obviously, after just coming in last year at Queen’s Park and getting through to the level where we are and that shows improvement.

“In terms of the excitement, I think the play-offs have been a terrific introduction all over the world but particularly north and south of the border.

“If someone could guarantee you a way to get promoted, it is through the play-offs but there is no guarantee because there are three other teams to compete with and there is only a 25 per cent chance in that respect.

“But it is fantastic way to go up if you are able to do it.

“It takes you being at your best for sure. It takes you being focused and bringing your quality. It will certainly take us defending a lot better than we did last Friday, that’s for sure.

“But if we do defend the way we can, then we have shown we can score against anybody.

“We know we can cause good teams problems, we just need to close the back door.”

Coyle admits there was disappointment to be overcome following the defeat by Dundee but he is now refocused on Thistle.

He said: “You will be disappointed but that’s football. You can either feel sorry for yourself or pick yourself up and get ready to do something about it and I would hope this is what this group is ready to do.

“Huge congratulations to Dundee but what we have to do is focus on those play-offs and look to take that other route into the Premiership.

“It will be tough. Partick Thistle are a good side. They beat us last time out. Prior to that we beat them three times so we know we can hurt them and win games.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Katie Cronin. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman wrecks motoring career after drink-drive in Perth
2
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
3
The flat is at Speckled Wood Court in Whitfield. Image: Auction House Scotland
‘Cheapest 3-bedroom house in Dundee’ could sell for just £38k
4
Dundee captain Ryan Sweeney shows the trophy to the fans. Image: Alan Richardson
40 best pictures as Dundee fans and players celebrate Championship title win
2
5
Dundee owner Tim Keyes (centre) and managing director John Nelms (left) watch on as Dundee beat Queen's Park on Friday. Image: SNS.
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms on promotion, player contracts, stadium and Gary…
6
Teenager Adam Shaw hit a boy on the head with a Smirnoff bottle. DCT Media
Drunk Kirrie teen smashed Smirnoff bottle over boy’s head in unprovoked park assault
7
Martin Parish, the Fife butcher who sexually assaulted young women at his place of work.
Prison for Fife butcher after latest sexual assault convictions
8
Staff getting ready to welcome customers on the opening night in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Revisit iconic Dundee building where A side was Rick’s Disco and B side was…
9
Locals - including in St Andrews - will enjoy warmer conditions. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Temperatures to hit 17°C for bank holiday Monday as Tayside and Fife set for…
10
Dr Joe Morrow, Lord Lyon, attended the King's Coronation. Image: Gary Calton/The Observer/PA Wire/Loyd Lyon
‘I used to be a Dundee councillor – now I’ve played key roles in…