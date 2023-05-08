Luton boss Rob Edwards happy with Hull draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luton boss Rob Edwards happy with Hull draw

By Press Association
Luton manager Rob Edwards (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Luton manager Rob Edwards (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Rob Edwards was happy to extend Luton’s unbeaten run to 14 games after a much-changed side were held to a goalless Sky Bet Championship draw by Hull.

The Hatters boss swapped eight of his players with an eye on Saturday’s play-off semi-final first-leg clash against Sunderland, but those selected kept a 20th clean sheet of the season.

Edwards said: “Today was about resting key players, let’s be honest.

“It was about making sure we didn’t risk anyone unnecessarily and it was about giving some players some game time as over the next couple of games, if they’re needed, we want people up to speed, so I think it was twofold and overall it was a successful day.

“I want to say well done to (Hull manager) Liam Rosenior and what they’ve done this season as well because he’s building a good style there and they’re difficult to go and press at times.

“For some of the lads who haven’t played that much, to do a lot of double runs and a lot of pressing was good and also when we had the ball, especially in the first half, we showed some good control, and were brave with it.

“We did create one or two decent chances and moments but the game fizzled out a little bit towards the end.”

A quiet first half saw Allahyar Sayyadmanesh’s shot deflect onto the post for Hull, before Joe Taylor’s header drew a great save from visiting keeper Matt Ingram.

Adama Traore was denied by Luton stopper James Shea and Hatters substitute Luke Berry saw his chip from just inside the visitors’ half drop narrowly over the bar.

Tigers boss Rosenior said: “The final game sums up where we are.

“We played some breathtaking football at times, I was pleased with the first two-thirds of our game in terms of our build-up, we caused problems, they had to change everything, which is what teams are having to do against us.

“But when we got into the final third into some unbelievable positions, it just fizzled out, and that’s no disrespect to our players, I’ve got no strikers.

“In those critical moments against very good teams you need that cutting edge and that’s something I’m going to work really, really hard in the summer to address.

“They had one chance where Matty’s made a really good save from the header from a cross, I can’t remember another real threatening moment in the game for us.

“There’s a lot of positives to build on, anyone who understands the game can see I’ve got a group of players who completely understand the way we want to play.

“We’re building, so there’s a lot to be excited about.”

