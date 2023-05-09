On this day in 2013: David Moyes named as Sir Alex Ferguson’s Man Utd successor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On this day in 2013: David Moyes named as Sir Alex Ferguson’s Man Utd successor

By Press Association
David Moyes, pictured, was announced as Sir Alex Ferguson’s successor at Manchester United in 2013 (Martin Rickett/PA)
David Moyes, pictured, was announced as Sir Alex Ferguson's successor at Manchester United in 2013 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United announced Everton manager David Moyes as the successor to Sir Alex Ferguson on this day in 2013.

Following a couple of days of intense speculation and false starts, United confirmed Moyes was to leave the Toffees at the end of the 2012-13 season after signing a six-year contract at Old Trafford.

The Scot edged out Jose Mourinho to the coveted post and had the support of Ferguson, who had just spent almost 27 years in the United hotseat and remained on the board as a non-executive director.

Sir Alex Ferguson, left handpicked David Moyes as his successor (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sir Alex Ferguson, left handpicked David Moyes as his successor (Martin Rickett/PA)

Outgoing chief executive David Gill claimed it was a “dream job” and Moyes, far from viewing it as the poisoned chalice some claimed, felt it represented an opportunity he simply could not turn down.

“I know how hard it will be to follow the best manager ever, but the opportunity to manage Manchester United isn’t something that comes around very often,” said Moyes.

“I am really looking forward to taking up the post next season.”

As it was obvious Moyes would get the job by lunchtime the day before, there was no surprise in the announcement but there was a frenzy beforehand which even included two messages posted on United’s official Facebook page that needed to be hastily taken down.

Moyes lasted just 10 months at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Moyes lasted just 10 months at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It is a great honour to be asked to be the next manager of Manchester United,” added Moyes, who officially took up his post at United on July 1 after 11 seasons at Everton.

“I am delighted Sir Alex saw fit to recommend me for the job. I have great respect for everything he has done.”

Moyes was sacked after just 10 months in charge with United seventh in the Premier League and having been eliminated from the Champions League at the quarter-final stage by Bayern Munich.

