Nigel Clough agrees new deal at Mansfield

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough has agreed a new one-year deal with the Sky Bet League Two club.

The Stags have the option to extend that for a further season at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Mansfield missed out on the Sky Bet League Two play-offs on goal difference this term, finishing eighth.

Chairman John Radford and co-chair Carolyn Radford said in a joint statement: “Nigel is an experienced manager and – of equal importance – a man of principles and integrity.

“Despite the disappointment of missing out on a top-seven finish this season by the finest of margins, there can be no doubting the progress we have made with Nigel at the helm.”

Clough took charge of the Stags in 2020 and guided the club to consecutive top-half finishes – including last season’s play-off final defeat to Port Vale.

He said: “I’m delighted to have agreed a new deal in principle and am looking forward to tying it up in the next few days.

“As I said after the game on Monday, we can’t wait for next season and we feel that with a few new additions we can be up there challenging again.”