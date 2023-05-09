Nigel Clough agrees new deal at Mansfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nigel Clough agrees new deal at Mansfield

By Press Association
Nigel Clough has agreed a one-year contract extension with Mansfield (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Nigel Clough has agreed a one-year contract extension with Mansfield (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough has agreed a new one-year deal with the Sky Bet League Two club.

The Stags have the option to extend that for a further season at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Mansfield missed out on the Sky Bet League Two play-offs on goal difference this term, finishing eighth.

Chairman John Radford and co-chair Carolyn Radford said in a joint statement: “Nigel is an experienced manager and – of equal importance – a man of principles and integrity.

“Despite the disappointment of missing out on a top-seven finish this season by the finest of margins, there can be no doubting the progress we have made with Nigel at the helm.”

Clough took charge of the Stags in 2020 and guided the club to consecutive top-half finishes – including last season’s play-off final defeat to Port Vale.

He said: “I’m delighted to have agreed a new deal in principle and am looking forward to tying it up in the next few days.

“As I said after the game on Monday, we can’t wait for next season and we feel that with a few new additions we can be up there challenging again.”

