Accrington defender Mitch Clark charged with alleged betting breaches By Press Association May 9 2023, 5.28pm Accrington defender Mitch Clark has been charged with alleged breaches of the Football Association's betting rules. In a statement, the FA said the allegations relate to 312 bets placed on matches between February 8 2022 and March 10 2023. Clark has until May 17 to respond to the charges. The 24-year-old Welshman made 49 appearances in all competitions for Stanley this season as they were relegated from Sky Bet League One.