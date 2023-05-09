Lewis Stevenson extends Hibs stay

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lewis Stevenson will extend his lengthy Hibernian adventure after agreeing a new one-year deal that will keep him at the club for next season.

The 35-year-old sits fourth on the Hibees’ all-time appearance list, with 572 games under his belt since making his debut in 2005.

Stevenson, a one-club man, is also the only player to have won both the League Cup (2007) and the Scottish Cup (2016) with Hibs and will now get a chance to bid for more success with the club next term.

“Everyone knows how much Hibs means to me and I’d like to play here for the rest of my career,” he told Hibs’ website after his new contract was finalised.

“I feel pretty good, there are little things I can’t do that I did 10 years ago, but I still feel good physically and feel like I can help the team both on and off the pitch.

“I never imagined I’d go on to make as many appearances for Hibs as I have, but I want to keep working hard, playing and have more success here.”

Stevenson has made 27 appearances under current manager Lee Johnson this term.

“In this modern day and age, it’s not often you have a player that shows the kind of loyalty Lewy has to Hibs,” said Johnson.

“He has rightly written his name into the club’s history books and I think everyone can see that he’s still going strong.

“He’s really humble, a fantastic human being, and is exactly the type of person we want at this football club, so we’re delighted that he will stay with us for another year.”