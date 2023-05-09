Laureus award winners and Crouch meets Lasso – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association May 9 2023, 7.18pm Share Laureus award winners and Crouch meets Lasso – Tuesday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4377682/laureus-award-winners-and-crouch-meets-lasso-tuesdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Peter Crouch had Jason Sudeikis on his podcast (Nigel French/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 9. Football Christian Eriksen felt honoured. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Christian Eriksen (@chriseriksen8) David Ginola also enjoyed the Laureus awards. View this post on InstagramA post shared by David Ginola (@davidginolaofficial) When Peter met Ted. Big podcast guest on Wednesday ! @TedLasso Mr Jason Sudeikis pic.twitter.com/52tmKEzTzl— Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) May 9, 2023 Burnley celebrated. Rise and shine 😄 pic.twitter.com/TnSIH6iCWc— Burnley FC 🏆 (@BurnleyOfficial) May 9, 2023 Abdoulaye Doucoure made the podium. Getting off to a flyer 💨Abdoulaye Doucoure scored the third-quickest #PL goal of the season in #BHAEVE ⏳ pic.twitter.com/rFSMglXXp9— Premier League (@premierleague) May 8, 2023 Beth Mead brought a smile to Leah Williamson’s face. This NEVER fails to make me smile! @bmeado9 https://t.co/b0dDKSP8DF— Leah Williamson (@leahcwilliamson) May 9, 2023 Happy birthdays. Happy Birthday, @ellsbells89! 🥳 Enjoy your day! 💙 pic.twitter.com/xmOkQ8wCOp— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 9, 2023 A very happy birthday to these two! ❤️ 🥳 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ylvP9eKg00— Lionesses (@Lionesses) May 9, 2023 🎶 He’s from Blyth… 🎶Happy birthday, Dan Burn! 🥳🎉 pic.twitter.com/spalIJUrLR— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 9, 2023 Charlie Adam saluted the retiring Glenn Whelan. Congratulations on an unbelievable career Whelo, we were always a better team when you were in it 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/6xE4RUyChi— Charlie Adam (@Charlie26Adam) May 9, 2023 Cricket Sam Billings revealed he had skin cancer last year. Somerset turned the clock back. How long until we can have a beer @ivivianrichards ? https://t.co/mH4dfBNT9D— BeefyBotham (@BeefyBotham) May 9, 2023 Athletics Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill reflected on her weekend in Paris. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill (@jessicaennishill) Gymnastics Simone Biles shared her big day. Mr. & Mrs. 🤍🕊️ pic.twitter.com/vLiB5x7zBv— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) May 8, 2023 Boxing Joe Joyce made a vow. Rematch clause activated. ☑️ Taking back what’s mine! 👊🏾#THEJUGGERNAUT pic.twitter.com/FrWIkdcvPO— Joe Joyce (@JoeJoyceBoxing) May 9, 2023 Motor racing View of the day? Made it to Indianpolis and over flew the @IMS on arrival with my plane.Awesome start of the month of May #r28g pic.twitter.com/nq24mJkaG2— Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) May 9, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close