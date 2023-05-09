Martin Rennie gives Clyde a slender lead in East Fife play-off

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Martin Rennie’s 53rd-minute tap-in gave Clyde a hard-fought 1-0 victory in the first leg of their Scottish League One play-off semi-final over East Fife at Bayview Stadium.

Alan Trouten was unable to get a final touch which would have put the Fifers ahead from a Liam Newton free-kick, while Connor McManus saw a shot saved at the second attempt by Clyde goalkeeper Ryan Mullen.

Clyde, who finished second-bottom of League One, went ahead shortly after half-time when Stewart Murdoch’s mistake at the back allowed Cameron Salkeld to nip in and square for Rennie to poke home.

Salkeld dragged wide after being put clean through for Clyde, while at the other end Taylor Steven had a goal chalked off for offside and Jack Healy grazed the top of the crossbar as the hosts were thwarted.

The second leg will be played at New Douglas Park on Friday.