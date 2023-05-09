Annan thump 10-man Dumbarton to all but secure play-off final place

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Annan romped to a 6-0 victory over 10-man Dumbarton in the first leg of their cinch League One play-off to effectively guarantee their place in the final.

Peter Murphy’s side finished 11 points behind their second-placed opponents in the end-of-season table but thoroughly outclassed them on the night, with striker Tommy Goss paving the way for a thumping success at Galabank.

Goss took his tally to 29 for the campaign as he put his side in control with two goals in the first 24 minutes.

A red card for Kalvin Orsi left Dumbarton with a mountain to climb but they went into freefall, with Tommy Muir making it 3-0 by half-time.

Annan refused to let their momentum fade against opponents who have beaten them three times in 2022-23, putting the tie beyond doubt in the second period as Aidan Smith, Dominic Doherty and substitute Benjamin Luissint all added their names to a crowded scoresheet.