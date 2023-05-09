Playing for Ange Postecoglou ‘makes me feel alive’, says Celtic keeper Joe Hart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Playing for Ange Postecoglou ‘makes me feel alive’, says Celtic keeper Joe Hart

By Press Association
Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart celebrates at Tynecastle (PA)
Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart celebrates at Tynecastle (PA)

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart feels he is playing for a team with a clear and distinct style for the first time in his career.

Hart celebrated back-to-back titles for the first time on Sunday after helping Celtic to a 2-0 win over Hearts.

The 75-cap former England goalkeeper came in at the start of Ange Postecoglou’s reign and says the manager’s demands and quest for improvement make him “feel alive”.

He said of Sunday’s scenes: “They are special moments. You can’t take these things for granted.

“It’s an amazing club to play for and to be champions two years in a row is a great feeling. I have never done that before, we had a gap last time we won it down there (in the Premier League with Manchester City).

“Having been champions, we have improved from there. Everyone has got the attitude that they want to improve, so it’s good to be around.

“I know nothing is promised in football, it’s really not. Next year is not promised, the cup final is not promised.

“We have to work damn hard this week, we have a big game for the football club at the weekend. But it’s important to enjoy it, enjoy it with the fans, enjoy it with the team, and build on it and try and get as many opportunities to do it again.”

Celtic are the 10th club Hart has played for, having had several loan spells during his time at City, and Postecoglou has made a major impression on him.

“He is top, he is really, really good,” the 36-year-old said. “He is really clear in what he wants and the biggest buzz for me is I am playing for someone who is pushing me and I am learning new things every single day.

“I’m an old dog in this game and the fact that I am having to do that and stay on my toes and still want more and trying to improve is a great feeling. It makes me feel alive.

“It’s great to constantly be pushed and get results from it. It’s all very well, there are plenty of managers out there who will push and it doesn’t necessarily work, or players don’t adapt. Credit to the players and staff, we have been able to pull in the same direction and get results.

“I love being part of that. I have played in different teams that have been successful. Identity in football has always been there, but in terms of having a real way of playing, this is the first time I have been part of a team with a real way of playing.

Heart of Midlothian v Celtic – cinch Premiership – Tynecastle Stadium
Ange Postecoglou, pictured celebrating Celtic’s title triumph, has inspired veteran keeper Joe Hart with a clear plan of how he wants the Hoops to play (Steve Welsh/PA Images).

“We live and die by it. I love that opportunity. There’s been many coaches and managers I’m sure out there who say, ‘Look, this is how I want you to play and, if it doesn’t (work), it’s on me’. I have heard that many times.

“But I genuinely feel comfortable making risky passes, short passes, and if someone does miss a pass or a tackle and the ball goes in, I don’t think any of us would even flinch because that’s what we are being asked to do.

“We believe what we have been asked to do and we are enjoying trying to be better at it.”

The big games do not stop for Celtic, with the Scottish Cup and a treble on the line against Inverness on June 3, but first they have the chance to go a full season unbeaten against Rangers when they travel to Ibrox on Saturday.

“There’s no extra motivation,” Hart said. “It’s a huge game for the club.

“We have pulled together as a group. There’s not going to be any fans inside the stadium pulling for us, but we know around the world…Jeez, we went to Australia in November and felt their presence.

“We know there’s going to be support, expectation, and the least we can do is show up with an attitude to win and play our style of football.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

