Sale out to ‘enjoy and embrace’ Premiership play-off challenge – Alex Sanderson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Sale out to ‘enjoy and embrace’ Premiership play-off challenge – Alex Sanderson

By Press Association
Sale Sharks rugby director Alex Sanderson knows the scale of a play-off clash against Leicester (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sale Sharks rugby director Alex Sanderson knows the scale of a play-off clash against Leicester (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Alex Sanderson has described Sunday’s play-off clash against Leicester as “a game of grand magnitude” as Sale Sharks target a first Gallagher Premiership final appearance since 2006.

Sale beat Leicester 45-20 at Twickenham 17 years ago, helped on their way by 23 points from fly-half Charlie Hodgson, while captain Jason Robinson became the first player to win Grand Finals in both rugby codes.

The Sharks have featured in just one play-off occasion since that season, though, shipping 40 points against Exeter in 2021.

Standing in Sale’s way at a sold-out AJ Bell Stadium this weekend and a return to English rugby headquarters are the reigning Premiership champions.

When the clubs last met in Greater Manchester Sale ran out 40-5 winners, while Sharks finished second behind Saracens across the regular domestic season.

“Thankfully, this isn’t our first rodeo of recent times with this group,” Sale rugby director Sanderson said.

“We have learnt from two years ago how to manage these kind of moments better.

“It is a game of grand magnitude which we are looking to enjoy and embrace, not to be overwhelmed by. That is the challenge.

“Our excitement exists within this bubble. You don’t want to talk about the further reach because it can become overwhelming, as it did two years ago.

“You have to stick to process while being aware of the buzz around. It has been really, really busy around the ground and there is lots going on this weekend.

“We feel the support more than we ever have done. We have just got to come back to what has been working well for us, which is communicating well and training hard.”

It is difficult to under-estimate the drive that Sale have taken from their play-off loss against Exeter two years ago.

Had they beaten the Chiefs – also in Devon – during the final round of regular-season action a week earlier, then it could have secured a home semi-final.

Sanderson added: “We have been working towards it and building for this for two years, certainly since a year last Christmas when we realised we had a lot of work to do as an organisation.

“Since then, we have looked at how we can give ourselves these kind of opportunities.

Sale Sharks
Sale Sharks suffered play-off heartache against Exeter in 2021 (Ashley Western/PA)

“Now we are here, it feels like we have earned it. It’s less of a fairy-tale and there is less emotion around this occurrence than there was two years ago.

“We have referred back to the players, in particular seven or eight of them who have won the big trophies in the past, and how they have managed these weeks, how we can manage these moments better.

“It is a general understanding of how we deal with it, make sure it doesn’t change us, but be aware that it is there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jack Stewart holding a Dundee West FC scarf
Players and pupils ‘heartbroken’ at death of Dundee schoolboy Jack, 6
2
Lauren Pratt, Kilmac HR and marketing officer. Images: Kilmac
Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry
3
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson’s family ‘disgusted’ as Angus killer Tasmin Glass set for day release
4
Dundee managing director John Nelms (left) with Gary Bowyer after his unveiling as Dark Blues manager last summer. Image: SNS.
Dundee and Gary Bowyer: What happened inside Dens Park to fuel title-winning manager’s departure?
2
5
Stephanie Gellatly drove drunk from a Eurovision party in Perthshire.
Angus woman’s 50-month ban for drink-driving after Eurovision bash in Perthshire
6
Favourite for the Dundee job, Callum Davidson.
Dundee would be getting a ‘top manager, top coach and top man’ if they…
2
7
This mansion in Broughty Ferry was TSPC's top property. Image: TSPC.
Former Jessie’s Kitchen in Broughty Ferry is TSPC’s most viewed property in April
8
James O'Neil leaving the Justice of the Peace Court in Perth.
Holiday firm boss caught using phone at Perth traffic lights argues ‘exceptional hardship’ to…
9
Grain and Sustain owner Louise Humpington. Image: Grain and Sustain.
Shock as landlord ‘forces’ popular Fife shop to close
10
Defiant Fife SNP MP claims party ‘plot’ to oust him has backfired