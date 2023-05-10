Dundee manager Gary Bowyer leaves role five days after securing promotion

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manager Gary Bowyer and assistant Billy Barr have left Dundee just a few days after winning the cinch Championship title.

Bowyer took charge at Dens Park last summer and secured promotion back to the Scottish Premiership at the first time of asking following victory over rivals Queen’s Park on May 5.

The former Blackburn and Salford boss has been linked with a move back to another of his old clubs, Blackpool, who have been relegated to League One.

In announcing Bowyer’s departure, Dundee said certainty was needed as the club headed into the summer, with technical director Gordon Strachan set to oversee the recruitment process for a new manager.

“Dundee Football Club can confirm the departure of manager Gary Bowyer and assistant Billy Barr,” a club statement read.

“Gary helped the club achieve its objective of an immediate return to the cinch Premiership and we are grateful to him for leading us to the cinch Championship and automatic promotion.

“Now is the time for certainty as we enter a critical summer of work in the transfer market and on the training ground, to ensure the first-team squad is ready to compete in the Premiership and remain in the top division.”

Dundee managing director John Nelms added: “Given the importance of the weeks and months ahead, I felt it was necessary to ensure we are all aligned on the direction needed to ensure the club is ready for its return to the Premiership.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, not least our fans, we wish Gary the best for the future and reiterate our thanks for his achievements in the past year.”