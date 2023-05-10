David Martindale hails ‘ultimate professional’ Andrew Shinnie’s extended deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Martindale hails ‘ultimate professional’ Andrew Shinnie’s extended deal

By Press Association
Andrew Shinnie (left) has signed a new deal with Livingston (Robert Perry/PA)
Livingston manager David Martindale is delighted to have signed “ultimate professional” Andrew Shinnie to a new contract for next season as he attempts to deal with the impending loss of some key personnel from his squad this summer.

The 33-year-old former Inverness, Birmingham and Luton midfielder joined the Lions in 2021 and the West Lothian club announced on Wednesday that he had extended his deal until the end of next term.

Martindale is thrilled to have retained Shinnie as he prepares for his “toughest” rebuild yet, with the manager expecting Joel Nouble to be sold and Stephane Omeonga, Nicky Devlin and Jack Fitzwater to leave under freedom of contract.

“I’m going to lose a lot of quality from the squad this year and probably a bit of quantity at the same time so it was imperative I keep as much quality as I possibly can,” he said.

“I’m going to lose a lot of Premiership experience in terms of Joel potentially and definitely Nicky Devlin, Jack Fitzwater and wee Stephane.

“There’s three very big players we’re going to lose in terms of the experience they bring to the team, so it was imperative that we kept Shinnie at the club for the quality that he brings first and foremost but also the experience he brings on and off the park.

“He’s the ultimate professional. Andrew’s probably the most senior one in the group and I think it’s imperative the younger players have someone like him to watch on a day-to-day basis.”

Martindale has grown accustomed to overhauling his low-budget squad each summer but he is braced for a big job in the months ahead.

“I think it’s going to be the toughest one,” he said when asked how the impending rebuild might compare to previous years.

“In terms of numbers, I don’t think it’s going be like year three (in the Premiership) when we had about 13 leaving the club, but I think I’ll be losing 25-30 per cent – potentially a little bit more than that – of the 12-14 players who have played the most football for us.

“The quality I’m going to be losing is going to be more than most years, the quantity a little bit less.”

Livingston recently triggered the option of a one-year contract extension for Nouble, but Martindale expects the club to cash in on the 27-year-old English forward in the summer window.

“The English recruitment doesn’t really kick in until later in the summer,” said the manager when asked about Nouble’s situation.

“I don’t think he’ll be here beyond the summer but I think he’ll be back here for pre-season and there’s a good chance he might be starting the league games in August.

“But I wouldn’t expect him to be here beyond that.”

