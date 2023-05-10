Cricket Scotland hands out first professional women’s deals in ‘landmark moment’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Cricket Scotland hands out first professional women’s deals in ‘landmark moment’

By Press Association
Cricket Scotland has handed out its first ever raft of women’s contracts to nine players (Rui Vieira/PA)
Cricket Scotland has handed out its first ever raft of women’s contracts to nine players (Rui Vieira/PA)

Cricket Scotland has handed out its first ever raft of women’s contracts, with nine players signed up for 2023/24 in a “landmark moment” for the sport.

The introduction of professional deals for the women’s set-up was announced in November and the first intake has now been confirmed with Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser, Lorna Jack, Ailsa Lister, Megan McColl, Orla Montgomery, Hannah Rainey and Ellen Watson agreeing terms.

Other players from the national squad – including Abtaha Maqsood and the Bryce sisters Kathryn and Sarah – already have professional deals at English regional sides.

Interim head of performance Toby Bailey said: “We are thrilled to announce this year’s contracts and for women’s cricket in Scotland in particular, this really is a landmark moment.

“I’m absolutely delighted that nine of our best women’s players have agreed to be the first to sign with Cricket Scotland.

“Given the rapid growth of women’s cricket across the world, promotion and investment in the women’s game in Scotland is now a cornerstone of the strategy for the organisation and today’s news is a big step on the road to ensuring that cricket in Scotland is fair and inclusive for all.

“Our new setup will enable those players from the women’s squad who have signed to devote more time to training and practice and we believe this is a major move towards putting the women’s game onto a fully professional footing.”

A total of 14 men’s players have been retained for the next year, led by captain Richie Berrington.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jack Stewart holding a Dundee West FC scarf
Players and pupils ‘heartbroken’ at death of Dundee schoolboy Jack, 6
2
Lauren Pratt, Kilmac HR and marketing officer. Images: Kilmac
Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry
3
Tasmin Glass, who was jailed for her part in the murder of oil worker Steven Donaldson.
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Donaldson’s family ‘disgusted’ as Angus killer Tasmin Glass set for day release
4
Dundee managing director John Nelms (left) with Gary Bowyer after his unveiling as Dark Blues manager last summer. Image: SNS.
Dundee and Gary Bowyer: What happened inside Dens Park to fuel title-winning manager’s departure?
2
5
Stephanie Gellatly drove drunk from a Eurovision party in Perthshire.
Angus woman’s 50-month ban for drink-driving after Eurovision bash in Perthshire
6
Favourite for the Dundee job, Callum Davidson.
Dundee would be getting a ‘top manager, top coach and top man’ if they…
2
7
This mansion in Broughty Ferry was TSPC's top property. Image: TSPC.
Former Jessie’s Kitchen in Broughty Ferry is TSPC’s most viewed property in April
8
James O'Neil leaving the Justice of the Peace Court in Perth.
Holiday firm boss caught using phone at Perth traffic lights argues ‘exceptional hardship’ to…
9
Grain and Sustain owner Louise Humpington. Image: Grain and Sustain.
Shock as landlord ‘forces’ popular Fife shop to close
10
Defiant Fife SNP MP claims party ‘plot’ to oust him has backfired