England forward Beth Mead ‘feeling good’ and sets sights on World Cup

By Press Association
Beth Mead has been sidelined by an ACL injury since November (Martin Rickett/PA)
Beth Mead has been sidelined by an ACL injury since November (Martin Rickett/PA)

England forward Beth Mead says she is “ahead of schedule” in her ACL injury recovery and still working towards the summer’s World Cup.

Mead, who claimed the Golden Boot and player of the tournament award when the Lionesses won the Euros on home soil last year, has been sidelined since sustaining the injury while playing for Arsenal in November.

In March, England boss Sarina Wiegman said Mead was at that point “not in our plans” for the World Cup, adding: “If a miracle happens and she goes so fast (in her recovery), then we will reconsider it – but at this moment I don’t expect that.”

Mead (left) and Lucy Bronze after being made MBEs by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Mead (left) and Lucy Bronze after being made MBEs by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Speaking on Wednesday as she received an MBE at Windsor Castle for services to football, Mead told Sky Sports: “The injury is OK.

“I’m a good five months in now, I am back on the pitch and kicking a ball again, feeling good, ahead of schedule, so that’s all I can do in my control right now.”

Asked if she felt confident she was going to be at the World Cup, Mead said: “I wouldn’t say confident because that’s out of my control.

“But I am working hard to try to get as close to that as possible, but at the end of the day, it’s probably going to be Sarina’s decision.”

The World Cup in Australia and New Zealand gets under way on July 20, with Wiegman set to name her squad for the tournament later this month.

Beth Mead during Euro 2022 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Mead claimed the Golden Boot and player of the tournament award at Euro 2022 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Also receiving an MBE on Wednesday was Mead’s England team-mate Lucy Bronze, who has been out of action herself after undergoing knee surgery last month.

The Barcelona defender, whose club play Wolfsburg in the Champions League final on June 3, said: “Mine’s very minor. I’m two weeks post-op, and then I’ve got a couple more weeks maximum.

“I’m walking around really well. I’ve still got bandages on from the stitches but I’m actually doing really well physically and mentally, and feel really good and positive.

“I think I’m in a better place now after the surgery than I was before it. I’ve had six knee surgeries, so I know what I’m doing, it’s pretty straightforward for me.”

