Liel Abada ‘really happy’ at Celtic despite transfer speculation

By Press Association
Liel Abada
Liel Abada insists he is “really happy” at Celtic and vowed to ignore transfer speculation to focus on the domestic treble.

The 21-year-old winger, signed from Maccabi Petah Tikva in 2021, has not always been a regular starter under Ange Postecoglou this season.

Portuguese favourite Jota and Japan attacker Daizen Maeda have often been preferred, and Abada has been linked with a move to the likes of Southampton, Ajax and Benfica.

Abada, who is contracted to 2026, has played well enough to be nominated for the PFA Scotland young player of the year award for the second successive season.

The ViaPlay Cup winners clinched the cinch Premiership title on Sunday with a win at Hearts and the 12-goal Hoops attacker insists his eyes are firmly on the finish to the season, with only Scottish Cup final opponents Inverness standing between Celtic and the clean sweep.

Abada said: “I don’t care about what the newspapers or media says, I just care about how to improve every day, how to get better for the team, how to give 100 per cent.

“I am focused on getting the three trophies and this is the most important thing now.

“I am really happy at Celtic. Everyone looks after me and tries to help me get better. My relationships with the players and staff is very good.

“So I am really happy here. There is no rush. I have time. Right now we just focus to finish the season strong and this is the most important thing.

“When you play at a club like Celtic, there are a lot of great players, you have a lot of competition.

“But I am still young and I want to work hard every training session, every game, and help the team get our targets.

“It is the coach’s decision and, when the gaffer tells me I need to play, I will do the best for the team and try to get our target and this is the most important thing.”

Abada and Celtic team-mate Matt O’Riley are joined on the list of nominees by Rangers midfielder Malik Tillman and Albion Rovers striker Charlie Reilly.

