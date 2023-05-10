Charlotte Dujardin makes winning return just two months after giving birth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charlotte Dujardin makes winning return just two months after giving birth

By Press Association
Charlotte Dujardin made a winning return to international dressage (Danny Lawson/PA)
Multiple Olympic medallist Charlotte Dujardin marked her return to international dressage with a stylish victory at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

The 37-year-old gave birth to daughter Isabella two months ago, and Windsor’s opening day saw Dujardin back on the big stage.

She dominated the four-star grand prix class aboard Imhotep, posting a score of 77.261 per cent.

That proved almost two per cent better than runner-up Gareth Hughes, riding Classic Briolinca, with Emile Faurie and Bellevue taking third.

Dujardin shares the record with cyclist Dame Laura Kenny for most Olympic medals won by a British woman.

Dujardin took two golds at London 2012 and another gold in Rio four years later. She also has one silver and two bronze medals in her collection.

She will return to action at Windsor in the freestyle to music class on Thursday.

Dujardin said: “I haven’t done anything competition-wise for eight months, and I have only been back on board for three weeks. I was thinking ‘have I still got it? Can I still do it’?

“And I got on and felt amazing. I have tried to stay as fit as possible, and then we decided to give Windsor a go.

“I want to try and aim for the European Championships this year. Imhotep did so well at the world championships last year, and he is a horse with so much positive energy.”

