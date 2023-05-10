Phil Jagielka and Nick Powell among players released by Stoke

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stoke have confirmed Phil Jagielka and six other first-teamers will leave the club.

The Potters, who finished 16th in the Sky Bet Championship, announced their retained list on Wednesday with Morgan Fox and Nick Powell among some of the other notable names allowed to leave the bet365 Stadium.

Jagielka will turn 41 in August but did feature 30 times in all competitions for Alex Neil’s side during a season riddled with inconsistency.

Aden Flint, Sam Clucas, Tashan Oakley-Boothe and Demeaco Duhaney, who spent the campaign on loan at Turkish outfit Istanbulspor, have also been released with a “significant reset” being planned by the Potters ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Technical director Ricky Martin said: “It is well documented that we are looking to execute a significant reset within our squad ahead of the new season and these decisions are some of the steps we are taking in that regard.

“The result of players leaving the club is that it provides additional scope for us to recruit in the transfer market, as we look to put building blocks in place that help us progress towards a successful future.

“Each of the departing players leaves with our sincere thanks for their efforts during their Stoke City careers. We wish them all the very best of luck with their future endeavours.”

Jack Bonham and Blondy Nna Noukeu have had one-year extensions triggered while Frank Fielding has also been offered a new deal.