Burnley announce Jordan Beyer deal in style – Wednesday's sporting social By Press Association May 10 2023, 6.46pm Jordan Beyer has joined Burnley on a permanent deal (Richard Sellers/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 10. Football Burnley celebrated their trophy parade. "It's only a game" they say.. #UTC #BurnleyFC pic.twitter.com/Gi5EydXrsq— Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) May 10, 2023 And sealed a deal! An offer we couldn't refuse! pic.twitter.com/vVuCq6o1Zj— Burnley FC 🏆 (@BurnleyOfficial) May 10, 2023 Manchester City players reflected on their trip to Madrid. 💙 pic.twitter.com/gQHfrChivB— Kevin De Bruyne (@KevinDeBruyne) May 9, 2023 It's all in our hands… Can't wait for the game next week! 🔜 pic.twitter.com/gGF4DXVp9G— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) May 10, 2023 First half done! Our home now 👊🏼🦈 pic.twitter.com/OkIqRcqiG0— Rúben Dias (@rubendias) May 10, 2023 Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze and Luther Blissett were honoured. WOW! Words can't express the pride I felt when I received my MBE🎖️today.Never did I think I'd be deserving of something so prestigious for playing the game I love.Proud day for me & my family, mum would of been in her element but she was definitely there at heart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GpQU7HzLQG— Beth Mead MBE (@bmeado9) May 10, 2023 Incredibly honoured to receive this MBE award🎖️a real privilege to be recognised for something I love doing everyday.And an amazing day spent at Windsor castle… the Bronze and Mead clan together 🫶🏻👯♀️Thank you everyone who's supported me along my journey! 💛 pic.twitter.com/J7sDA0mDlz— Lucy Bronze MBE (@LucyBronze) May 10, 2023 Luther Blissett OBE. 🏅Congratulations, Luther! 💛 pic.twitter.com/4fM1B02X2O— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) May 10, 2023 Cricket Morning motivation from Virat Kohli. The competition is all in your head. In reality it's always you vs you. pic.twitter.com/59OYBZ4WSF— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 10, 2023 Kevin Pietersen marked his son's 13th birthday. We have a teenager in our house today! Happy birthday you little legend! We love you so much! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WJKuzuf32a— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 10, 2023 Golf Justin Rose was back on the road. Back on the road today after three weeks at home 🇬🇧… It's been a busy few weeks, Rose Ladies Series events, Coronation weekend and lots of family time… next stop 🇺🇸 ✈️ #USPGA— Justin ROSE (@JustinRose99) May 10, 2023 Boxing A tip from Eddie Hearn. Remember the name.. @AndyCruzGomezJr 🇨🇺 pic.twitter.com/AMIARb0Zbt— Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) May 10, 2023 Formula One Flashback. Then and now. Thanks for the love, Miami — https://t.co/F4zpLD6cuv pic.twitter.com/gqKkb3jIWN— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) May 9, 2023 Valtteri Bottas was back on his bike. My kinda day off 🚲#VB77 @SRAMroad @canyon_bikes pic.twitter.com/zRifyfJJUr— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) May 10, 2023 Nice views from Williams. A road trip round Miami with Sarge and Albono ✌️Who's joining? 🙋#WeAreWilliams pic.twitter.com/8RlFwpKFg9— Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) May 10, 2023