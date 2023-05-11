On this day in 2013: Wigan celebrate FA Cup win with shock victory over Man City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On this day in 2013: Wigan celebrate FA Cup win with shock victory over Man City

By Press Association
Match-winner Ben Watson’s (left) late header clinched a fairytale win for Wigan (Dave Thompson/PA)
Match-winner Ben Watson’s (left) late header clinched a fairytale win for Wigan (Dave Thompson/PA)

Wigan produced one of the biggest upsets in FA Cup history when they beat Manchester City 1-0 at Wembley, on this day in 2013.

Ben Watson’s late header clinched a fairytale win for the Latics, who won their first major trophy just 35 years after becoming a Football League club.

Roberto Mancini’s big-spending City, who won the FA Cup in 2011, were overwhelming favourites having been crowned Premier League champions in 2012.

Wigan defied the odds to upset Manchester City in the 2013 FA Cup final
Wigan defied the odds to upset Manchester City in the 2013 FA Cup final (Dave Thompson/PA)

The Latics were in the Premier League’s bottom three and were given little chance after beating Bournemouth, Macclesfield, Huddersfield, Everton and Millwall to earn their chance of glory.

But manager Roberto Martinez said: “We all know Manchester City are the major favourites, and rightly so. But there are many examples of major upsets in the past. It can happen, but we will have to be perfect.”

In the event, it proved a perfect afternoon for Wigan’s on-loan Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Joel Robles, who saved from Yaya Toure, Sergio Aguero, Samir Nasri and most notably denied Carlos Tevez with his legs to keep Mancini’s all-stars at bay.

Having weathered a storm, the underdogs went close when Shaun Maloney’s free-kick hit the crossbar and they gained fresh impetus six minutes from time when City defender Pablo Zabaleta was sent off for a second bookable offence.

The decisive moment came in the final minute of normal time when Watson met Maloney’s corner at the near post and glanced a header over the helpless Joe Hart.

Wigan chairman Dave Whelan, who had famously broken his leg while playing for Blackburn in the 1960 final, revealed afterwards he had envisioned the victory in a dream several weeks earlier.

Wigan chairman Dave Whelan, right, savours the moment after his club's Wembley triumph
Wigan chairman Dave Whelan (right) savoured the moment after his club’s Wembley triumph (Dave Thompson/PA)

The then-76-year-old, who had led the team out, said: “I did predict all this and it was a fantastic dream.

“It was a lovely dream that night and it’s come true.”

Mancini was sacked by City two days later and was replaced by Manuel Pellegrini on June 14, nine days after Martinez had departed Wigan to replace Manchester United-bound David Moyes as Everton manager.

