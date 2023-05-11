Chelsea freeze season-ticket prices for 12th successive year

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chelsea have announced they are freezing general admission season-ticket prices for the 2023/24 season.

The Blues have decided not to increase season-ticket prices for a 12th successive year despite rising costs, with the club saying it is acutely aware of the cost-of-living crisis facing supporters.

The west London club also recognised the ongoing commitment of their fans during a turbulent season, which has seen the team fail to challenge for silverware and facing a fight just to finish in the top half of the Premier League table despite a huge outlay on players since last summer’s takeover.

Chelsea Supporters’ Trust welcomed the decision and thanked Todd Boehly’s Clearlake Capital consortium for their positive response to requests over season ticket prices.

Dom Rosso, CST vice-chair said: “The Trust would like to place on record its thanks to Mr Boehly and his board for putting supporters first.

“We have campaigned vehemently that prices should be frozen to reflect the impact of the cost-of-living crisis and the Trust is delighted that the club has responded positively to our representations on season ticket prices.”

Chelsea, who have been heavily linked with Mauricio Pochettino as they search for a permanent managerial successor to Graham Potter, host Nottingham Forest on Saturday as they look to build on their win over Bournemouth.