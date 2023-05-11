6 previous seasons of Old Firm derby dominance as Rangers try to end Celtic run

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Celtic are aiming to complete an unbeaten season against Rangers when they travel to Ibrox on Saturday.

The Hoops have twice beaten their Glasgow rivals at Hampden this term and have collected seven points from three meetings in the league.

Here we look back at six previous campaigns when either side could not get a win in the derby fixture.

Rangers 2020-21

Rangers’ Steven Davis (centre) celebrates scoring against Celtic in the cup (Jane Barlow/PA)

Steven Gerrard’s side went unbeaten against everyone in the league as they clinched the title and also knocked Celtic out of the Scottish Cup at Ibrox to consign their rivals to a barren season. The fixture was not quite the same that season, along with many other things in life, as each match was played behind closed doors because of the pandemic.

Celtic 2016-18

Celtic celebrate Callum McGregor’s goal in a 5-1 win at Ibrox (PA)

Brendan Rodgers went through two full seasons before experiencing defeat against Rangers, and his Celtic side handed out several thrashings along the way, hitting five goals three times and also winning 4-0. Rodgers’ unbeaten run lasted 12 games in total and included three cup semi-finals.

Celtic 2003-04

Henrik Larsson celebrates scoring a Scottish Cup winner against Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Martin O’Neill’s side won all five derbies this season as part of a seven-match winning run against Alex McLeish’s Rangers side. Highlights included a 3-0 New Year win and a Scottish Cup victory thanks to Henrik Larsson’s winner.

Rangers 1999-2000

John Barnes gestures as Celtic lose 4-2 to Rangers (PA)

Celtic were 2-1 ahead at Ibrox in John Barnes’ first derby in charge until Paul Lambert conceded a penalty and suffered a facial injury in the process and Rangers went on to win 4-2. Barnes drew his second Old Firm fixture and Kenny Dalglish was in charge for two defeats later in the season including a 4-0 thrashing at Ibrox.

Rangers 1995-96

Andy Goram makes a wonder save from Pierre van Hooijdonk, 1995. pic.twitter.com/vKK68AbKzz — 90s Football (@90sfootball) April 9, 2021

Tommy Burns’ much-improved Celtic side only lost three domestic games all season but each one was against Rangers and cost them silverware, as they fell in both cups to their rivals and finished four points adrift in the title race. After Andy Goran impressed during a goalless New Year clash, Burns said: “When I pass away they will put that on my tombstone – Goram broke his heart.”

Celtic 1987-88

Big goal from a big player 💥 The Maestro, Paul McStay, scored this cracker 32 years ago today – a season-defining win in our centenary year! #OnThisDay #CelticFC 🍀⚪️ pic.twitter.com/YP3Nr7lqU7 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) March 20, 2020

Billy McNeill’s side enjoyed one of the greatest seasons in Celtic’s history during their centenary year, winning the double and beating Rangers three times in the league along the way to wrestle the trophy back from Graeme Souness’ men. Frank McAvennie hit a double in a New Year triumph and goals from Paul McStay and Andy Walker earned the Hoops a decisive 2-1 win at Ibrox in March.