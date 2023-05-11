Tragedy strikes Partick Thistle manager Kris Doolan ahead of play-off decider

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tragedy strikes Partick Thistle manager Kris Doolan ahead of play-off decider

By Press Association
Kris Doolan’s father has died (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Partick Thistle have been hit by tragedy on the eve of their play-off decider following the death of the father of manager Kris Doolan.

Doolan’s side beat Queen’s Park 4-3 in the first leg of the cinch Premiership play-off quarter-final on Tuesday and the second leg takes place at Ochilview on Friday night.

A statement on the club’s website read: “All at Partick Thistle FC are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Lawrence Doolan, the father of first-team manager Kris Doolan, this morning.

“We know every Partick Thistle supporter and all connected with the club will join us in sending their love, thoughts and condolences to Kris and his family at this difficult time.”

Doolan’s assistant, Paul McDonald, said in a club video: “Devastated at the news we got regarding the passing of his dad. Condolences from everyone here at the club.”

Thistle have only lost once in 14 games since Doolan took over and also scored four goals against their Glasgow rivals last month in a Championship game, keeping a clean sheet in the process.

McDonald promised the players will approach Friday’s game with their manager’s style of play prominent in their thoughts.

“The message will be, don’t change anything in terms of our attacking style of play,” he said,

“That’s been the manager’s message since he has come in. He has always encouraged the group to look after the ball and to use the ability and the dangers we have within the group.

“They have responded brilliantly to his leadership and the way he wants to play. The players have carried that out fantastically well.

“We won’t be going there to sit in and defend the lead, we will be going there to win the game.”

Queen’s Park manager Owen Coyle believes minimising lapses in concentration will be vital for his team after some painful recent defeats.

The Spiders lost five goals against Dundee in their Championship title decider last Friday.

Looking back at the first leg, Coyle said: “We could have scored two goals in the first five minutes because we started the game better.

“So we know we can score goals, because that’s what we want to do in the long term, we want to play in a way where people think ‘I enjoy watching my team’.

“But in the same way, we need to do better defensively. That’s not just the back four, it’s from the strikers all the way back because it’s very much a collective effort.

“There are certainly things to work on, not a lot of time, but we have shown prior to the last couple of weeks, clean sheet at Hamilton, clean sheet at Ayr, we are capable of doing it.

“It’s just that focus and concentration. They are a young team, there will be lapses, but it’s about minimising those lapses. When we do, we have shown we can win these type of games.”

