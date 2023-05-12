Rob Edwards says Luton can use previous play-off heartbreak to their advantage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rob Edwards says Luton can use previous play-off heartbreak to their advantage

By Press Association
Luton Town manager Rob Edwards believes losing in the play-off semi-final a year ago will provide extra motivation for his players (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Luton Town manager Rob Edwards believes losing in the play-off semi-final a year ago will provide extra motivation for his players (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Luton manager Rob Edwards believes the experience of losing a Championship play-off semi-final can be turned into a positive as they prepare to make their return.

Several players in the squad went through the heartbreak of a 2-1 aggregate defeat to Huddersfield a year ago.

But Edwards, who took over from Nathan Jones in November, thinks that can help with motivation ahead of the trip to Sunderland on Saturday.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing how the lads handle it. A number of them had the disappointment of last season and they don’t want that again,” he told a press conference.

“We can learn from that experience, we can talk about it.

“The one thing that I’m looking for is the performance, doing our basics and those things really well because that’s what has served us well throughout the season so far.

“If we do those things right you give yourself a good chance of getting a result but I can’t say ‘yeah, we’re going to go one step further’.”

Luton secured their play-off place a couple of weeks ago and finished the season third, 11 points behind Sheffield United but also 11 ahead of Sunderland.

They have not lost since February, and then to champions Burnley, and have been defeated only twice since Boxing Day as they ended the campaign on a 14-match unbeaten run of eight wins and six draws.

But Edwards does not believe that will make much difference when it comes to knockout football.

“I’m not sure how important form and momentum is,” he added.

“We’ve been able to do that (maintain momentum) but the play-offs are something else, they are a different beast.

“The time where I was part of a successful team (at Blackpool in 2010) we finished sixth and beat Nottingham Forest in the semi-final, who finished a number of points ahead of us.

“That was a long time ago, but I’ve experienced it. I think where we finished probably hasn’t got a part to play now.

“The players do deserve a lot of credit to finish third in this league but we’re not done and we don’t want it to end now.”

Striker Cauley Woodrow is expected to miss both legs against Sunderland with a knee problem but could possibly return if Luton reach the final.

