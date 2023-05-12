Kevin Sinfield set for ‘incredible’ day at inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kevin Sinfield set for ‘incredible’ day at inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon

By Press Association
Rob Burrow, centre, wife Lindsey and Kevin Sinfield will be taking part in Sunday’s Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rob Burrow, centre, wife Lindsey and Kevin Sinfield will be taking part in Sunday’s Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon (Danny Lawson/PA)

Kevin Sinfield says Sunday’s inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon is as much  “a celebration of friendship” as it is a vital charity fundraiser.

Sinfield has raised over £8million for motor neurone disease charities since friend and former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Burrow was diagnosed with the condition in late 2019.

Sunday’s event, plus the Leeds Half Marathon which will also take place on Sunday, is being held by Leeds City Council in partnership with Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All charity and has already surpassed the £1m mark.

Sinfield told the PA news agency: “To raise money for the MND Association and the Leeds Hospitals Charity is really important, but this is also about a celebration of friendship.

“We get the chance to do it together with 12,500 people and hopefully people will come out and see us and say hello out on the streets supporting. I think it’s a wonderful thing for Leeds.

“The Council have been fantastic, Run For All have been brilliant and I’m sure it will be an incredible day on Sunday.”

Event organisers have been inspired to stage the city’s first marathon in 20 years by Sinfield’s previous running challenges.

The 42-year-old, who will be pushing Burrow around Sunday’s course in a specially-adapted wheelchair, completed his Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge in November when he ran seven back-to-back ultra-marathons, running around 40 miles each day.

In late 2020, Sinfield ran seven marathons in seven days and in 2021 he completed a run of 101 miles in 24 hours.

“I’ve always ran in a team with the challenges that I’ve done, this is just a bigger team this time, so the money and the awareness we can raise for a whole host of different charities will be brilliant,” Sinfield, now on the England rugby union coach staff, said.

“I’m really looking forward to it now. I can’t wait to get out there on Sunday. The support has been incredible.

Former rugby league players, from left, back row, Gary Mercer, Barrie McDermott, Matt Diskin, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Kevin Sinfield, Nick Youngquest and Luke Burgess will all be supporting Sunday's event
Former rugby league players, from left, back row, Gary Mercer, Barrie McDermott, Matt Diskin, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Kevin Sinfield, Nick Youngquest and Luke Burgess will all be supporting Sunday’s event (Danny Lawson/PA)

“To have 12,500 people running in Rob’s name, all for different charities and causes, I think is wonderful and I know how proud Rob is of it and we’ll have a good day on Sunday.”

Burrow’s wife Lindsey is hoping to complete her first full marathon, despite carrying a knee injury.

She told the PA news agency: “We’re unbelievably proud and we just want to say a massive thank you to all the amazing runners and everyone who has supported Rob and to the crowd who support on the day as well.

“They will play a massive part of getting the runners through the event, so it’s a huge heart-felt thank you to them and we hope they enjoy the occasion.”

Sinfield and Burrow will be joined by former Rhinos team-mates, including Gary Mercer, Barrie McDermott, Matt Diskin, Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Luke Burgess, plus triathlete Jonny Brownlee and boxer Josh Warrington along various parts of the route.

The marathon aims to drive awareness and funds for the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND here in Leeds, as well as the MND Association.

