Marcus Tavernier still missing for Bournemouth ahead of Palace clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Marcus Tavernier still missing for Bournemouth ahead of Palace clash

By Press Association
Marcus Tavernier is still missing for Bournemouth (Adam Davy/PA)
Marcus Tavernier is still missing for Bournemouth (Adam Davy/PA)

Bournemouth will still be without Marcus Tavernier for the visit to Crystal Palace.

Tavernier picked up a hamstring injury in the win over Southampton and is not yet fit, but Kieffer Moore returns to the squad after he was unavailable for last week’s defeat to Chelsea due to concussion protocols.

Boss Gary O’Neil said on the club’s official website: “Marcus Tavernier is still out for this one, as is Hamed Traore.

“We are very hopeful that we will see Traore before the end of the season. Elsewhere the rest of the squad are in a good place and they’re available.

“Kieffer Moore is back as well after his concussion protocol, he’s come off the bench recently and he gives us another outlet so I’m pleased to have Kieffer back.”

Bournemouth travel to Selhurst Park knowing they are safe from relegation following an impressive run.

Their opponents are also no longer in danger following the return of Roy Hodgson, who, according to O’Neil, has “got a real good tune out of them”.

“Fantastic players, real individual talent in there,” he said.

“You look at the attacking threat they have, not only on the top line, but from the midfielders as well as (Jeffrey) Schlupp, (Wilfried) Zaha, (Michael) Olise.

“(Cheick) Doucoure has been excellent as a sort of holding midfielder since he’s come in there.

“They have some really good players like the centre-back pairing as well of (Joachim) Andersen and (Marc) Guehi. They’re a good side.

“Roy’s obviously gone in there, managed to freshen things up a little bit.

“Sometimes, a fresh set of eyes, he knows the group well, as well, from when he was there before and has managed to get a real good tune out of them.

“We’ll be in for a tough afternoon. Selhurst Park is never an easy place to go.

“Always an intense atmosphere, but, yeah, a good opportunity for us to win another game of football, hopefully and push onwards up the league.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ambition cruise ship. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line
Inside 700ft cruise ship set to dock in Dundee – and when to see…
2
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
5
3
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
4
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Family pay tribute to Jack Stewart Picture shows; Jack Stewart . N/A. Supplied by Stewart family. Date; Unknown
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
6
McArthur Manor manager Nicholas Lungley outside the 18th century property. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house
7
General view of Dundee East delivery office
Royal Mail apologises over more post delays in east of Dundee
8
The View singer Kyle Falconer seeming to throw a punch at fellow band member Kieran Webster. Image: The Window Co/Twitter
The View break silence over ‘brotherly bust-up’ after Kyle Falconer attack
9
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
7
10
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet