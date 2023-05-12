David Raya could leave but is worth £40m-plus – Thomas Frank

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thomas Frank has labelled David Raya a “£40million-plus” goalkeeper and admitted he could leave at the end of the season as Brentford face summer struggle to keep key players.

Raya has turned down opportunities to extend his stay at the Gtech Community Stadium, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the 2023-24 season.

And Frank talked up the Brentford number one alongside their top scorer Ivan Toney amidst heavy speculation surrounding both players’ futures.

💬 Here come the thoughts of Thomas Frank ahead of Sunday's visit from West Ham United#BREWHU pic.twitter.com/7uJwMY1VmE — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) May 12, 2023

“There is no doubt that David (Raya) is a case where there is one year left and we will see what will happen. We’re very happy with David here,” Frank said.

“Everyone knows he is a £40m-plus goalkeeper if anyone is interested and we are prepared just like in any position.

“There is a possibility he’ll leave this summer maybe, for the right price, and if that happens then of course we need to be prepared.”

Toney’s 20 goals in the Premier League so far is an improvement on the 12 he got in the previous campaign as Frank lauded the striker’s career path and ability which landed him a 2020 move from Peterborough.

“I love Ivan and I think it’s fantastic what he has achieved here and there’s more to achieve here for him. I’m really really happy he’s a Brentford player,” the Bees boss added.

💬 Summer plans "We’re already a club where players want to stay for a long time. We, like every other team bar six in the world, are a selling club. It’s OK if the timing is right for the players and, more importantly, for us, for players to leave"#BREWHU pic.twitter.com/iYbgBR3m1c — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) May 12, 2023

“He did well in League One, then he did well in the Championship and got promoted, he got 12 Premier League goals last year, now he’s on 20, hopefully getting even more, what is the limit? I think he has good potential.

“I know he’s not 22 (Toney) but look at some of the best strikers in the world, (Robert) Lewandowski, (Karim) Benzema, they seem like fine wines getting better, they know how to be in good positions. I think Ivan will only get better and better.”

Sunday’s opponents West Ham have one foot in the Europa Conference League final after Thursday’s 2-1 semi-final first leg win over AZ Alkmaar but have had a turbulent season in the Premier League.

The Irons, in 15th, have avoided being pulled into any late relegation drama as they sit seven points clear of 18th-placed Leicester.

David Moyes has West Ham on the brink of a European final (Adam Davy/PA)

Frank defended David Moyes despite the Irons manager facing heavy criticism for his side’s sub-par performances throughout the campaign.

“I think they are solid defensively, I think they are very good on the counter, they have some very good offensive players in (Jarrod) Bowen, (Said) Benrahma, (Michail) Antonio or (Danny) Ings if he plays,” he mentioned.

“I’m really impressed with David Moyes’ career and what he’s achieved.”