Andy Crosby named Port Vale boss on permanent basis

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andy Crosby has been appointed Port Vale manager on a permanent basis following a short spell in interim charge.

Crosby took over for the last four games of the League One season after Darrell Clarke was sacked following a winless seven-game run.

The 50-year-old joined Vale in 2021 as Clarke’s assistant and also had a stint as acting manager from February to May 2022 as the club gained promotion from League Two.

Director of football David Flitcroft said: “We are delighted to announce Andy Crosby as our first-team manager.

“He has shown and proved in his time as assistant manager, acting manager, and in support of the manager that he has the qualities required to lead the football plan as we move forward in our next chapter of progression on and off the pitch.

“He is highly regarded and respected by the staff and players and we feel he is ready for this opportunity.”

Vale won one and lost three of Crosby’s games in charge as they finished four points above the relegation zone.