Boro defender Darragh Lenihan not getting carried away ahead of play-offs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Boro defender Darragh Lenihan not getting carried away ahead of play-offs

By Press Association
Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan is dreaming of a chance to play in the Premier League (Will Matthews/PA)
Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan is dreaming of a chance to play in the Premier League (Will Matthews/PA)

Middlesbrough defender Darragh Lenihan is refusing to get ahead of himself as he attempts to move a step closer to his childhood dream.

The 29-year-old Republic of Ireland international and his team-mates head into the first leg of their Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final with Coventry on Sunday knowing they could be just three games away from the Premier League.

Head coach Michael Carrick has told his players that they cannot afford to look any further ahead than the 90 minutes at the Coventry Building Society Arena, but Lenihan is well aware of what is at stake.

Asked what it would mean to have the chance to play in the Premier League, he said: “It’s every kid’s dream. I haven’t played, personally, in the Premier League myself. A few of the lads in the team have.

“Personally for me, it would be exceptional, it would be great not only for the players, but for the town, for the fans.

“That’s what we do it for at the end of the day, but we’ll only be focusing on Coventry on Sunday.”

Boro, who finished fourth in the final table, one place and five points better off than Coventry, are looking to end a six-year exile from the top flight with either derby rivals Sunderland or Luton awaiting the winners at Wembley.

Former Manchester United midfielder Carrick played in Champions League, Europa League, FA and League Cup finals as well as title deciders during his trophy-laden spell at Old Trafford and, as a result, has huge experience of big games and how to prepare for them.

On the message the 41-year-old had been drilling into his players this week, Lenihan said: “It’s just another game, it’s just another game, just go and show what you can do, do what he’s asked in terms of tactics and what not, and go and enjoy it.

“That’s one thing he’s always said since day one. The first meeting, he just said, ‘enjoy the game, enjoy playing football, enjoy taking the ball and passing the ball’. That’s what we’ll try to do and see where it takes us.”

Carrick, who guided an injury-hit side to a 1-1 draw with the Sky Blues in their final regular-season fixture on Monday, was coy when asked if the likes of Dael Fry, Jonny Howson, Marcus Forss and Aaron Ramsey might return.

He said: “We’re just waiting. We’ll train tomorrow, so we’ll see what’s available. It’s one of those things: some boys aren’t fit, some boys are fit.

“It’s changing by the day in some ways, so we’ll just have to see what we’ve got tomorrow and go with it, and hopefully more come through than don’t.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ambition cruise ship. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line
Inside 700ft cruise ship set to dock in Dundee – and when to see…
2
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
5
3
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
4
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Family pay tribute to Jack Stewart Picture shows; Jack Stewart . N/A. Supplied by Stewart family. Date; Unknown
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
6
McArthur Manor manager Nicholas Lungley outside the 18th century property. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house
7
General view of Dundee East delivery office
Royal Mail apologises over more post delays in east of Dundee
8
The View singer Kyle Falconer seeming to throw a punch at fellow band member Kieran Webster. Image: The Window Co/Twitter
The View break silence over ‘brotherly bust-up’ after Kyle Falconer attack
9
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
7
10
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet