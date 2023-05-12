Five contentious incidents which Howard Webb might review in VAR analysis on Sky

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Five contentious incidents which Howard Webb might review in VAR analysis on Sky

By Press Association
Referee Paul Tierney checks the pitchside monitor during the Nottingham Forest v Newcastle match in March (Nigel French/PA)

Referees’ chief Howard Webb will analyse the two-way audio between on-field officials and VARs from some of the key incidents in the current Premier League season on the next Monday Night Football programme on Sky Sports.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) has not said which incidents will be looked at on May 15, but here the PA news agency picks five recent moments which might be analysed.

Brighton v Manchester United (May 4)

Brighton players celebrate Alexis Mac Allister's penalty which was awarded after a review
Brighton players celebrate Alexis Mac Allister’s penalty which was awarded after a review (Adam Davy/PA)

Referee Andre Marriner was close to blowing for full-time with the score at 0-0 at the Amex Stadium earlier this month when VAR Andy Madley advised him to review a possible handball by United full-back Luke Shaw.

Marriner went to the pitchside monitor and after reviewing the incident pointed to the spot, with Shaw’s arm raised high above his head and deemed to be in an unnatural position.

Alexis Mac Allister scored the resultant spot-kick deep in time added on to secure all three points for the Seagulls.

Tottenham v Brighton (April 8)

Stuart Attwell was not advised to review a penalty incident in the Tottenham v Brighton match on April 8
Stuart Attwell was not advised to review a penalty incident in the Tottenham v Brighton match on April 8 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

VAR Michael Salisbury failed to recommend a review when on-field official Stuart Attwell did not give a penalty after Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma was tripped by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Webb issued an apology to Brighton over the incident, and Salisbury did not feature in the subsequent round of matches.

Leeds v Liverpool (April 17)

Liverpool’s first goal at Elland Road by Cody Gakpo was given by on-field referee Craig Pawson despite Reds player Trent Alexander-Arnold blocking the ball with his arm in the build-up.

As with all goals, VAR Tony Harrington checked the incident but opted not to send Pawson to the monitor to review it, despite some observers insisting it was a clear and obvious instance of handball because the player moved his arm towards the ball.

Wolves v Leeds (March 18)

Michael Salisbury shows a red card to Wolves' Jonny against Leeds
Michael Salisbury shows a red card to Wolves’ Jonny against Leeds (Mike Egerton/PA)

Referee Michael Salisbury initially booked Wolves’ Jonny for a foul on Leeds defender Luke Ayling but Marriner, as VAR in this match, advised the on-field official to review the incident on the monitor and he changed his mind and produced a red card instead.

Salisbury was then advised to check whether there had been a possible foul in the build-up to Leeds’ final goal by Rodrigo in their 4-2 win at Molineux, but Salisbury stuck by the decision to give the goal.

Wolves were fined the following month after the angry reaction from their backroom staff and players at the end of the match.

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle (March 17)

Elliot Anderson celebrates scoring for Newcastle against Nottingham Forest, but his goal is ruled out for offside after a VAR check
Elliot Anderson celebrates scoring for Newcastle against Nottingham Forest, but his goal is ruled out for offside after a VAR check (Nigel French/PA)

A goal by Elliot Anderson for the Magpies was initially given by on-field referee Paul Tierney, but he was advised to check for a possible offside in the build-up against Anderson’s team-mate Sean Longstaff by VAR Peter Bankes.

The officials had to decide whether Forest defender Felipe had deliberately played the ball as he tried to clear – if they ruled that he did, then Longstaff would be considered onside and the goal would stand.

However, Felipe’s contact did not constitute deliberate play in the eyes of the officials and Longstaff was ruled offside, with the goal disallowed. Sky pundit Gary Neville, who will join Webb on Monday night, said at the time he was “bemused” by the decision.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Inside 700ft cruise ship set to dock in Dundee – and when to see…
2
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
5
3
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
4
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
5
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
6
Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house
7
Royal Mail apologises over more post delays in east of Dundee
8
The View break silence over ‘brotherly bust-up’ after Kyle Falconer attack
9
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
7
10
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet