Home Sport

Dejan Kulusevski expected to make Tottenham move permanent this summer

By Press Association
Dejan Kulusevski is still expected to sign for Tottenham on a permanent deal this summer (John Walton/PA)
Dejan Kulusevski is still expected to sign for Tottenham on a permanent deal this summer (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham are expected to complete the permanent signing of Dejan Kulusevski this summer, the PA news agency understands.

The Sweden forward moved to Spurs from Juventus on an initial 18-month loan in January of last year and enjoyed a strong finish to the 2021-22 season.

Kulusevski has struggled for form this season and reports in Italy this week suggested there were doubts over his long-term future at Tottenham.

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Villa Park
Dejan Kulusevski has seven goals and 15 assists in 54 appearances for Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)

When Kulusevski joined from Juve, an obligation for Spurs to make the transfer permanent for 35million euros at the end of this campaign was inserted should Tottenham qualify for the Champions League this term.

Tottenham’s difficult season means a top-four finish is no longer attainable, but the option to sign Kulusevski for 35million euros (£30m) remains and it is understood the club are still set to secure the services of the attacker on a long-term deal.

Spurs acting head coach Ryan Mason admitted he was not involved in any talks over what the future holds for Kulusevski but backed the 23-year-old to bounce back from a tough campaign.

A hamstring injury sidelined the former Atalanta player for a large chunk of the first half of the season but he has only scored twice in 34 appearances where he has been in and out of the starting line-up.

“The general feeling is that Deki is a Tottenham player so those conversations, like many other conversations about other players, will come at the end of the season,” Mason said.

“I love Deki as a player. I think he’s got so much room to grow and be a top, top player, even though he already is a top, top player.

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Interim Spurs boss Ryan Mason believes Dejan Kulusevski is a top player (John Walton/PA)

“At the same time when you play for a club like this, I feel it’s important that you feel you have to earn the shirt in every moment.

“Naturally when you play for a club like this there’s competition. At the moment, last week, you could see he was on the bench but he came on and helped the team get the result. That’s important.”

Kulusevski has scored seven goals and provided 15 assists in 54 appearances for Spurs overall.

