Haaland celebrates and F1 duo show mutual respect – Friday's sporting social By Press Association May 12 2023, 6.00pm

Erling Haaland had plenty to celebrate (Nick Potts/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 12.

Football

A busy day for Erling Haaland.

Thank you! Busy morning 😅 https://t.co/AYrtwGQMpN— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) May 12, 2023

Thank you everyone! 🙌🏻 https://t.co/lL0A6c6hZw— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) May 12, 2023

Diego Costa was roughed up.

More Diego antics 😆 pic.twitter.com/UdvN5Fv35U— Wolves (@Wolves) May 12, 2023

Phew!

Recovered it, Sander 😂📲 pic.twitter.com/vmD0I0Z6tL— Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) May 12, 2023

Paul Pogba was feeling the power.

Warrior spirit ! 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/YYv62RZRNZ— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) May 12, 2023

Georginio Wijnaldum was looking forward.

Halfway there. First leg completed ✅ On to the next #UEL💪🏾💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/YadXhKP81B— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) May 12, 2023

Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas celebrated his 27th birthday.

Tsimi, Tsimi, Tsimi… 🎶Leave your birthday messages for Kostas below 🎈 pic.twitter.com/j3B8kloBkK— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 12, 2023

Got hops! 😁❌😄 pic.twitter.com/JYVwVntuOS— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 12, 2023

Formula One

All love between Lewis Hamilton and former team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

same https://t.co/CZIJe5d6Zz pic.twitter.com/Morr7X3Y0v— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) May 12, 2023

Cricket

Birthday greetings from one cricket star to another.

Happy Birthday @KieronPollard55! Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter and joy. May you continue to spread positivity and happiness wherever you go. Enjoy your special day! 🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/eX79TPZuaz— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 12, 2023

NFL

How many could you name?

We asked people on Broadway to help us with our 2023 schedule release. 🤣📺: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/31LsUUDn3O— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023

Look what you've done, @Titans 😂 pic.twitter.com/KygXk46oI0— NFL (@NFL) May 12, 2023

Motor racing

Martin Brundle scrubbed up well.

Le Mans themed fundraising in aid of @HfTcharity at @bowcliffehall this evening with many Le Mans stars including the irrepressible @DarrenTurner007 pic.twitter.com/Dzn7Sw2ZXI— Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) May 12, 2023

Romain Grosjean was ready for the weekend.

Indianapolis GMR GP colors, let's go ! pic.twitter.com/erf026QQ48— Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) May 12, 2023