Partick Thistle thrash Queen’s Park to reach Premiership play-off semi-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Partick Thistle thrash Queen’s Park to reach Premiership play-off semi-finals

By Press Association
Kris Doolan was in the dugout at Ochilview (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Kris Doolan was in the dugout at Ochilview (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Kris Doolan led Partick Thistle into the cinch Premiership play-off semi-finals one day after the death of his father as his team swept Queen’s Park aside at Ochilview.

The Thistle manager was in the dugout at Ochilview as his team won 4-0 to set up a semi-final against Ayr, the first leg of which will be at Firhill next Friday.

Goals from Brian Graham, Scott Tiffoney and Kevin Holt put the tie beyond doubt before half-time and the Jags soaked up some second-half pressure without any major scares before Danny Mullen sealed an 8-3 aggregate win.

Thistle announced on Thursday that Lawrence Doolan had died in the morning, and assistant manager Paul McDonald performed media duties after training. But the Firhill manager was back at work to continue his impressive start to management – he has now lost just once in 15 games.

Queen’s Park, whose Lesser Hampden home remains under redevelopment, only turned professional less than four years ago and a third consecutive promotion would have completed their ambitious plan to play in the top tier for the first time since 1958 well ahead of schedule.

But Scotland’s oldest football club led the Championship for much of 2023 and have paid the price for a late season collapse. They have won just once in nine matches and shipped 13 goals in a week in their three biggest games of the season, including last Friday’s title decider against Dundee.

Thistle fans gave their former centre-forward Doolan a special reception when the clock hit nine minutes and they were grateful for David Mitchell’s save and Darren Brownlie’s goalmouth clearance during the ovation after Connor Shields’ header had sent Jake Davidson clear.

The crowd included Neil Lennon, Duncan Ferguson, Ayr manager Lee Bullen plus Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, whose team are battling to avoid the play-offs or worse.

Ferguson would have been proud of Graham’s 14th-minute finish as the experienced striker guided home a side-foot volley following Kyle Turner’s deep corner.

Aaron Healy hit a half-chance straight at Mitchell from 18 yards before Thistle doubled their lead with a well-worked goal in the 28th minute. Steven Lawless found Jack McMillan with a clever return pass and the right-back squared for Tiffoney to finish.

Holt bundled home the third in the 41st minute as he followed up on a parried header from Graham, who was soon denied a second goal by a point-blank save from Calum Ferrie.

Queen’s Park manager Owen Coyle made three half-time changes but needed Ferrie to make a one-on-one stop from Tiffoney early on.

Thistle frustrated their hosts and substitute Mullen nodded home in the 82nd minute after Ferrie had made an unorthodox stop with his foot from Cammy Smith’s deflected effort.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ambition cruise ship. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line
Inside 700ft cruise ship set to dock in Dundee – and when to see…
2
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
5
3
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
4
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Family pay tribute to Jack Stewart Picture shows; Jack Stewart . N/A. Supplied by Stewart family. Date; Unknown
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
6
McArthur Manor manager Nicholas Lungley outside the 18th century property. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house
7
General view of Dundee East delivery office
Royal Mail apologises over more post delays in east of Dundee
8
The View singer Kyle Falconer seeming to throw a punch at fellow band member Kieran Webster. Image: The Window Co/Twitter
The View break silence over ‘brotherly bust-up’ after Kyle Falconer attack
9
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
7
10
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet