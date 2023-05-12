Marco Silva wants assurances over Fulham ambition before discussing new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marco Silva wants assurances over Fulham ambition before discussing new deal

By Press Association
Marco Silva said he needs Fulham to share his ambition if he is to stay beyond the end of his contract (Steven Paston/PA)
Marco Silva said he needs Fulham to share his ambition if he is to stay beyond the end of his contract (Steven Paston/PA)

Marco Silva said he will seek assurance that Fulham share his ambition before entering into talks over a new contract, with his current deal set to expire at the end of next season.

The Cottagers remain on track for a highest-ever top-flight points tally this campaign, with two wins needed from their final three games to make it a record-breaking year.

Silva’s stock has risen greatly since taking over at Craven Cottage following the team’s relegation to the Sky Bet Championship in 2021, returning them to the Premier League at the first attempt and ensuring a comfortable mid-table finish.

They had briefly looked like challenging for Europe after a 1-0 win at Brighton in February took them sixth, but have dipped after winning only three times in the league since, a run that has in part coincided with the loss of top-scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic to an eight-game ban.

Mitrovic will return for Saturday’s trip to bottom side Southampton as Fulham seek to cap an historic season.

But with a gulf in resources an obstacle to breaking into the top seven, Silva was asked whether he would need to leave the club in order to fulfil his potential, or fight to try and break the league’s glass ceiling.

“Myself as a manager, always if you do something in one season, you should aim to do better the next season, it’s always like that,” said Silva. “I know that sometimes the high expectation plays against you as well, that is clear.

“My way to be in football is always to try to do something different, try to improve in all aspects of the game, to try to perform better. Of course if you perform better you start to achieve different results and try to improve the results as well.

“We have to be realistic, but at the same time we have to be really ambitious as a football club because the competition will be harder, will be more difficult and we have to prepare ourselves as best as we can.

“We want to improve all aspects of our game and as a club.

“Definitely (ambition will play a part in contract talks). It’s been like that from the first season I joined the club. First season, I knew what in that moment I was going to face, it was a club that was relegated, the situation in the Championship is to try to settle the team and get the best out if the squad that you have.

“The season after we did well in the market, not spending the same amount of money as other clubs but I think we did it really well. Next season we have to do the same, try to improve in all the areas of the squad, and of course match the ambitions of myself and the owner of this club like we did the last two seasons.”

Top-scorer Mitrovic will be available for the first time since being banned for grabbing the referee during Fulham’s FA Cup exit to Manchester United in March.

The striker has been training with the club throughout his suspension and Silva insisted he will be ready to play a part in his side’s final three games.

“I didn’t feel that I really needed to give him a week out of the club to be with the family or to relax a little bit,” said the manager. “He didn’t need it.

“What I saw from him always is him ready to work, it’s a very good sign, a sign that he knew what he is going to face during this long period, but at the same time he knew that he had to work really hard, and he did.

“Now it’s important for us to forget the last eight weeks and all the things that happened. If you compare with everything that happened this season, it’s unbelievable that number of games, but that was the decision and you have to respect it.”

