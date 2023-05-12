Peterborough put one foot in play-off final after thrashing Sheffield Wednesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peterborough put one foot in play-off final after thrashing Sheffield Wednesday

By Press Association
Joe Ward (second left) scored Peterborough’s second goal (Mike Egerton/PA)
Joe Ward (second left) scored Peterborough’s second goal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Peterborough have one foot in the Sky Bet League One play-off final at Wembley after they eased past Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Goals from Jack Taylor, Joe Ward, Kwame Poku and Jonson Clarke-Harris sent the home fans into hysteria ahead of Thursday’s return leg at Hillsborough.

Posh – who saw Darren Ferguson return for a fourth stint as manager at the start of the year – were delirious after sealing the last play-off spot as they leapfrogged Derby on the final day and they are in dreamland once again after blowing the visitors away in the first leg.

And it could be another fairytale finish to the season for Ferguson who has steered the club to the Championship on three separate occasions as well as a League Two promotion.

Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday were gutted to only be in the play-offs after securing a club record 96-point haul.

They now hold the unwanted record of the highest points total ever to miss out on automatic promotion in the Football League.

A dismal run of just four points from a possible 24 heading towards the run-in cost them dear.

And the Owls, who missed out on a return to the Championship after play-off heartache to Sunderland last season, were the architects of their own downfall once again.

Moore’s charges have an absolute mountain to climb to keep their dreams of a second-tier return alive.

The visitors had the first real chance of the encounter as Michael Smith got in behind but Will Norris came out on top with a good save.

It was a mistake from Owls goalkeeper Cameron Dawson which opened the floodgates for free-flowing Posh.

There was an initial poor clearance which fell to Taylor as he fired home a shot which inexplicably crept under Dawson in the 20th minute.

And things went from bad to worse as a wicked deflection doubled the hosts’ lead 16 minutes later.

It was a good strike from Ward, but was ultimately flying wide before it took a big deflection which allowed the ball to dip up and over Dawson off the underside of the crossbar.

Wednesday had a couple of big chances to cut the deficit before the break.

They both fell to Josh Windass, who was first thwarted by a good Norris save before he headed over the target.

Moore’s side missed another glaring opportunity when Michael Ihiekwe nodded a teasing Barry Bannan cross wide.

And they were instantly made to pay as unmarked Poku headed home – his sixth goal of the season – as Posh flew into a 3-0 lead.

The Owls were unlucky not to get a penalty when Marvin Johnson’s strike hit Ronnie Edwards’ elbow, but the referee waved away huge appeals from the on-rushing Wednesday players before Ihiekwe’s effort from the resultant corner was cleared off the line.

And with 15 minutes to go, the former Rotherham man saw a second strike hacked off the line as Wednesday’s night followed a similar tone.

Clarke-Harris hit his 29th goal of the campaign as he easily nodded home at the back post after Taylor chipped the ball up at the back post after he was denied by Dawson.

It could have been even more had it not been for a late Dawson save.

